After 49 years, Heffernan ready to step away

Jim Heffernan knew it was time.

One year shy of half of a century of involvement in wrestling as a competitor and coach, Heffernan announced last week that he was calling a career.

The four-time all-American and 1986 NCAA wrestling champion for Iowa is stepping down after spending the past the past 29 seasons at Illinois, the first 17 as an assistant coach the last 12 as the Fighting Illini head coach.

“My energy levels are starting to drop a little bit. Things are starting to become a chore and that’s not what this has been for 34 years for me,’’ Heffernan said Friday.

“This has been fun. It’s been enjoyable. It’s been my passion, my life’s work. But, it’s starting to become work. I don’t want my energy level to affect the program and where the program is going.’’

His hope is that whoever director of athletics Josh Whitman chooses to hire will find the same enjoyment he found in coaching the sport during a career that began as a graduate assistant at Iowa in 1988.

Stops at Lehigh and Oregon State preceded Heffernan joining Quad-Cities native Mark Johnson’s initial staff at Illinois in 1993.