SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City Police officer who lost part of his leg to a serious post-injury infection has a bold idea -- he wants to be the first known amputee to serve as an officer in Sioux City.
Bruce Hokel, 46, a 14-year veteran of the Sioux City Police Department working in crimes against persons and special investigations, sustained a pilon fracture in his left leg Jan. 27 after he slipped from the roof of his house and fell 12 feet while doing maintenance work.
"The tibia was broken in four places above the ankle," Hokel said.
He spent a night in the hospital and had to wait 10 days for the swelling to go down before doctors could put screws and plates to fix the leg. At some point while he was recuperating, an aggressive staph infection set in, eroding the bone and cartilage in his leg.
"Things weren't quite healing right," Hokel said. In April he was sent to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, where doctors had to amputate his leg below the knee.
Hokel has begun some physical therapy, though it will be several weeks before they can begin looking into a prosthetic. While he said his pain level "hasn't been too bad," it takes time to adjust when the body goes through something like that.
"It does definitely hurt. Any time you stand up, all the blood wants to flow to the end of it, and it throbs," he said.
Hokel said he plans to return to duty once he is back up and running with a prosthetic, though he isn't sure how long that will take.
"We've done a bunch of research on it, and that does not appear to be an obstacle whatsoever," Hokel said. "My plan is to be the first Sioux City amputee in a squad car."
Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller said Hokel will be welcome back on the force once he's up to it.
"We're holding out hope, and we're very optimistic that, even with this amputation, that he's able to return to work," Mueller said. He said other police departments have officers who've undergone amputations, and that with modern prosthetics, "they really don't lose a step."
His fellow Sioux City Police Officers have been supportive of Hokel and his family during his convalescence, he said.
"Everybody's been contacting me, making sure we didn't need anything, making sure stuff was handled, been here to visit me," Hokel said.
Hokel's wife, Meg, said Siouxland Spouses Behind the Shield, a local group for police spouses, has been in "almost daily" contact with her, making sure the family has everything they need.
"It's an overwhelming outpouring of love," Meg Hokel said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Hokel family defray its medical expenses, and a benefit luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 2 at the downtown Sioux City Public Library.