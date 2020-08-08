After holding three leads, Wild loses in OT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EDMONTON, Alberta — Had the season progressed as normal, the Minnesota Wild might have cruised into the playoffs and beyond.

The team had one of the best second-half offenses in the NHL, and it was peaking at just the right time — in those weeks before seeding is solidified and matchups get set.

But what might have happened with the Wild during those circumstances was lost when the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

All that's clear now is what the team's potential is in a tournament-style return four-plus months later.

And it wasn't what the team previewed before the pause.

The Wild was bounced from the bubble in Edmonton Saturday morning, getting eliminated after a 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4 at Rogers Place to fade 3-1 in the best-of-five qualifying-round series.

“We thought we had the game in our hands tonight. We just didn’t make the plays at the end,” Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon said.

Vancouver's Christopher Tanev scored on a point shot just 11 seconds into overtime, this after Canucks captain Bo Horvat was left all alone in front to bury a Tanner Pearson pass with 5:46 to go in the third to tie the game at 4.