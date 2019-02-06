SIOUX CITY -- The last few recruiting classes that Morningside football coach Steve Ryan brought in helped him with a national championship this season.
Ryan already thinks the recruiting class he signed on Wednesday is "fantastic," high praise from a coach and his staff that has a good eye for talent on both sides of the ball.
On National Signing Day on Wednesday, Ryan and the rest of his staff introduced the 34 players he signed to Mustang fans at the Wheelhouse Bar and Grill.
"It's a great class. We feel we got a lot of talent in terms with linemen up front. I feel we were able to get guys at every position and help us going forward," Ryan said. "Obviously winning a national title helps. The long playoff run puts you behind a little bit where you really have to start flying and catching up but it helps to win the championship."
Out of the 34 players, 13 are from the Siouxland area and there are plenty more that are just outside that area.
Ryan said he's emphasized bringing in players in from that area and that didn't change with the team winning a national title since those are the kind of players who helped lead the Mustangs to their first-ever national championship.
"The majority of our guys are still from Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska and there are a good number of guys from Omaha," Ryan said. "The quality of the football from Northwest Iowa is without question fantastic. You see it week in and week out in (Great Plains Athletic Conference).
"So we feel really good about the guys we signed right here in the area. They are some good football players."
One of those local players is Sergeant Bluff-Luton running back Britton Delperdang. Wednesday was basically a dream come true for the Warrior to sign with the Mustangs.
"I've been thinking about this since I was in middle school. I already had it in my mind that I wanted to come here and be part of this program," Delperdang said. "Then watching the national title game, I was just so happy for coach Ryan and just thinking I will be part of that type of culture. Words can't describe that."
Delperdang will be joined by SB-L teammates Colby Roos, an offensive lineman, and T.J. Lake, a defensive lineman. Those three were a key part of SB-L's run to the state semifinals this past season.
"We all have kind of talked about it that some of us are staying together," said Delperdang, who ran for 1,361 yards, the second-most in SB-L history. "From pee-wee to junior high to college, it's cool."
John Weinmann, a linebacker from East, was one of two players in Sioux City who signed with the Mustangs along with North wide receiver Matt Hagan.
"I am excited to be here. It's a great culture to be a part of. I am looking forward to competing and hopefully going far," Weinmann said. "It was the biggest decision to go here. The community is great here and see the two Heelan boys destroy (quarterback Trent Solsma and wide receiver Connor Niles), it's fun to be a part of."
Outside of the Metro area, Lawton-Bronson defensive lineman Jonah Kollbaum is another impact player coming in, according to Ryan and his staff.
Kollbaum is ready to join a program as successful as Morningside's.
"It's pretty great to know you are going to be a part of a team that's is great and is continuously great and will be good for a few years. This team has been really good for a few years and I am excited," Kollbaum said. "Being so close to this team for so many years, it's been in the back of my mind and then they came to me and were interested and knowing that I can be a part of this team and how good they are, I am excited."
Ryan also feels like Central Lyon/George-Little Rock linebacker Tanner VandenTop and West Lyon's Joshua Gayer can both be impact players. Ryan also pointed to Omaha Burke quarterback Tyler Chadwick, who won two state titles, and Sioux Falls Washington running back Tupak Kpeayeh, who is the all-time leading rusher in South Dakota history.
Also signing with Morningside from the Siouxland area - Ridge View's Andrew Brockman, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's Eli Honken and Thomas Heetland and Storm Lake's Kail Shannon.
Morningside also signed Drake Partridge, Aaron Allen, Riley Lindberg, Isaiah Jackson, Jackson Unger, Zake Ladu, Chase Carter, Jacob Murphy, Parker Hansen, Steven Krawczyk, Ben Chelsvig, Andrew McCoy, Isaac Brower, Logan Schuelke, Dylan Packett, Isaac Bower and Mason Williams, Nate Jeffries.