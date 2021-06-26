After NC State is booted from the CWS due to COVID-19 protocols, questions abound

OMAHA — Saturday morning began with the biggest news of the college baseball season — North Carolina State, a team one win away from playing for a national title, was booted from the College World Series due to COVID-19 spread within the team.
The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced its decision at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, just as Texas and Mississippi State resumed after a long rain delay.
“This decision was made based on the recommendation of the championship medical team and the Douglas County Health Department. As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS finals. The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details,” read an NCAA statement.
The timing of the announcement, a mere 13 hours after a shorthanded NC State finished a 3-1 loss against Vanderbilt, raises questions. But only one thing is for certain: this storm has been brewing for a while.
Following NC State’s 1-0 win over Vanderbilt on Monday, coach Elliott Avent off-handedly mentioned that a "bug" had been going around the team in recent days.
“Coach Hart's been sick for probably five or six days, J.T. Jarrett caught the bug a couple days ago; this bug seems to be going around,” Avent said. “Cameron Cotter, I've got it a little bit, (and) this bug seems to be floating around.”
Teams have adhered to COVID-19 protocols all season, and the College World Series was no different.
Per the rules the NCAA instituted for this year’s championships, players, coaches and those in close contact with the team (termed Tier 1 individuals) needed to submit proof of a negative antigen or PCR test prior to arrival in Omaha. Once on site, all participants underwent another test and had to quarantine until results came back negative.
With all systems go, NC State took the field in last week's CWS opener, a 10-4 win over Stanford. J.T. Jarett started at second base and Evan Justice made a three-inning save out of the bullpen. Two days later, Jarrett and Justice again took the field against Vanderbilt and following the game, Avent revealed Jarrett had been dealing with an illness.
According to NCAA protocols, fully vaccinated players were no longer required for routine testing, while unvaccinated Tier 1 individuals required a test every other day while still competing. If there was proof of spread within a team, then vaccinated individuals would be re-tested if deemed necessary.
Between Monday night and Friday afternoon, things started to go wayward for NC State. Per an ESPN report, Jarrett and Justice were two of the first players to be affected. As Friday’s game approached, things got even more dire.
First pitch was delayed for an hour to allow more time for contact tracing, and a depleted NC State team that featured 13 players, four of them pitchers, took the field at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha for an eventual 3-1 loss.
With over half of his 27-man roster out due to COVID-19 protocols, Avent offered few answers after the game.
Did the team have positive tests?
“You're talking about stuff that's personal information, and probably protected by whatever, HIPAA,” Avent said. “That's something I don't want to discuss; if you want to discuss that, you can discuss that with my administration.”
Did he get vaccinated?
“I'm not going to talk about that,” Avent said. “If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball. If you want to talk politics or stuff like that, you can go talk to my head of sports medicine, Rob Murphy.”
Did he encourage his team to get vaccinated?
“My job is to teach them baseball, make sure they get an education and keep them on the right track forward,” Avent said. “But I don't try to indoctrinate my kids with my values or my things that, my opinions. Obviously, we talk about a lot of things, but these are young men that can make their own decisions and that's what they did.”
A winner-take-all game against Vanderbilt lay ahead for Saturday, but NC State never got that far. According to D1Baseball, four vaccinated individuals present in the dugout of Friday’s game tested positive, prompting the NCAA to rule the upcoming game as "no contest."
Now the attention turns to Vanderbilt, the 2019 defending champions that advance into the championship series by default. Undoubtedly, testing will occur to make sure there are no lasting effects from the Commodores’ game against NC State.
It will be an odd feeling for a team that undoubtedly wanted to earn its way into the final. Star pitcher Jake Leiter may have pitched on Saturday, but now he can come into Monday’s finals opener on full rest.