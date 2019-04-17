LINCOLN, Neb. — Bobby Lutz doesn’t remember the city in which this particular summit with Fred Hoiberg took place.
It was one of those places that hosts a big recruiting basketball tournament for high schoolers or junior colleges, so maybe Atlanta or Kansas City or Seattle or Frisco, Texas, or Mequon, Wisconsin.
He does remember the restaurant, though, where Hoiberg first put pen to, well, paper product, and drew up the five-out offense he had in mind to feature prized addition Royce White in Hoiberg’s second year at Iowa State. Lutz had been on Hoiberg’s staff in Year 1, but by this time, was an assistant at North Carolina State. The pair stayed in touch after Lutz returned to his home state to be near his father, who had suffered a heart attack, and had plenty to talk about at.
What better place than a fast-food joint?
“We met that next summer and, at a Wendy’s, he drew up and we talked about his five-out offense with Royce White handling the ball a lot,” Lutz, now the special assistant to Nebraska’s new head coach, recalled Monday. “We did it on napkins and talked it out. …
“He had it in his mind, but he wanted to talk about it.”
White ended up averaging 13.4 points (53.4 percent shooting), 9.3 rebounds and five assists per game in Ames and led the Cyclones to a 23-11 record (12-6 in the Big 12) and an NCAA Tournament win.
Lutz and Hoiberg only spent one season together, but found so much similarity in the way the think about basketball that they eventually at least partially teamed up again when Lutz joined the Windy City Bulls — the G-League team to Hoiberg’s Chicago Bulls at the time — for the 2016-17 season.
“I’ve said before I’d have never left Iowa State had it not been for family reasons,” Lutz, 61, said. ... "It was the right thing when the N.C. State opportunity came. Otherwise I’d have never left Fred. He would have had to fire me to get rid of me because we’re so much alike philosophically on and off the court, but particularly how you play the game offensively.”
Lutz, the Hickory, North Carolina, native with a hickory-tinged accent, has always preferred to play up-tempo and give his players plenty of room to work. Hoiberg has been the same way since he first started coaching in 2010.
“He’s really intelligent and he really understands the offensive game, obviously, but a lot of folks do,” Lutz said. “I think what is similar to how I tried to coach but what he’s really good at is he instills tremendous confidence in his offensive players. I always gave freedom on offense, provided you play hard and rebound. You’ve got to guard a little bit and rebound and then I’m going to give you some freedom.
“That’s his approach, but then he really has become even better at spacing and spreading people out, taking advantage of mismatches. … He sees advantages and disadvantages very, very quickly and he’s able to take advantage of them.”
Both have used advancements in technology and analytics — particularly during their respective years in the professional ranks — to both reinforce and also tweak their offensive philosophies to the what the data shows.
“They say numbers don’t lie and a lot of times they don’t when it comes to those analytics,” Hoiberg said the day he was introduced as Nebraska’s head coach. “After the game you always go back and look at where you’re getting your shots and where you’re giving up shots and when you win that shot chart that you look at at the end of the game, if you take less contested twos and more threes and get more rim attempts, you generally win the game.”
Lutz and Hoiberg are both film junkies, they both like watching other teams and looking for plays, concepts and movements to incorporate. They’ve been sounding boards for each other on the court and in meeting rooms and even at Wendy’s.