Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced new claims in a Texas-led lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration’s immigration parole practices, which have been put on pause by another lawsuit.
The lawsuit challenges a May 10 update to the U.S. Border Patrol’s parole practices, which would allow officials to parole migrants crossing the border to alleviate overcrowding at border facilities if certain conditions are met. The migrant would then generally be required to schedule a hearing date within 60 days, but the parole could be extended under certain conditions.
A Florida judge issued a temporary halt on the practice in response to a separate lawsuit filed by the state of Florida on Thursday.
“At a time where we have record numbers of illegal immigrants flooding our southern border, the Biden Administration decided to make things worse,” Bird said in a press release Friday.