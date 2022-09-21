$2.6 billion in Iowa soybeans, corn destined for Taiwan

DES MOINES — More than $2.6 billion of Iowa soybeans and corn will be purchased by Taiwan, according to letters of intent signed during a ceremony at the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday.
A trade delegation from Taiwan joined Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa agriculture secretary Mike Naig in signing the informal agreements, which state Taiwan's intent to purchase over the next three years about 100 million bushels of soybeans valued at roughly $2 billion, and 59 million bushels of corn valued at roughly $600 million.
During the ceremony, Reynolds said Iowa has spent years cultivating a close trading relationship with Taiwan, and that this new agreement demonstrates the growth of that relationship.
"I want to express my appreciation for everyone on both sides of the ocean who made this day possible, especially the organizations that facilitated trade between Taiwan and Iowa," Reynolds said.
Johnson Chiang, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office's Director General, also praised the deal.
Taiwan's delegation has spent the past two days in Iowa meeting with state officials and university researchers, and visiting Iowa farms, officials said at Tuesday's ceremony.
"I have come here and witnessed the great quality of products you offer to Taiwan," Chiang said while expressing hope that the trade relationship will continue.
Iowa and Taiwan made a similar agreement in 2018, when the country pledged to purchase up to 144 million bushels of U.S. soybeans, which had an estimated value of $1.56 billion.
More than 60 percent of U.S. soybeans are exported globally each year, making trade critical to soybean farmers, Randy Miller, president of the Iowa Soybean Association and a soybean farmer, said in a news release.
Countries Iowa exports the most goods to
Countries Iowa exports the most goods to
American exports grew
18.7% in 2021 to $2.5 trillion after the coronavirus pandemic drove exports in 2020 to their lowest levels since 2010, according to Commerce Department data. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union. Stacker compiled a list of countries that Iowa exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of exports in 2021 with Iowa.
The trade gap grew from $576.9 billion in 2019 to $861.4 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, Canada became the top U.S. trade partner after being third in 2020 behind China and Mexico. Keep reading to see which countries your home state exports the most goods to.
Aleksandar Todorovic // Shutterstock
#30. Ukraine
- Exports: $72.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($62.4 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.7 million)
--- Live Animals ($521,247)
- Total trade: $75.8 million ($69.8 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $3.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.2 million)
--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($863,192)
--- Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($416,084)
Ruslan Lytvyn // Shutterstock
#29. Thailand
- Exports: $75.4 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($15.7 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($11.3 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($9.5 million)
- Total trade: $213.3 million ($62.5 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $137.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($56.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($25.0 million)
--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($16.8 million)
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock
#28. Philippines
- Exports: $76.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Prep Of Meat,of Fish,of Crustaceans Etc,of Insects ($32.7 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($15.8 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($7.0 million)
- Total trade: $85.4 million ($66.7 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $9.3 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.4 million)
--- Glass And Glassware ($2.1 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.7 million)
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock
#27. Argentina
- Exports: $78.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($17.1 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($13.4 million)
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($11.9 million)
- Total trade: $117.9 million ($39.6 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $39.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($23.5 million)
--- Cereals ($5.2 million)
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($2.3 million)
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock
#26. Israel
- Exports: $80.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Cereals ($28.1 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($22.0 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($11.2 million)
- Total trade: $126.4 million ($35.2 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $45.6 million
- Largest imports:
--- Knitted Or Crocheted Fabrics ($22.3 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($4.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.7 million)
John Theodor // Shutterstock
#25. South Africa
- Exports: $81.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($46.5 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($9.0 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.5 million)
- Total trade: $84.6 million ($78.6 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $3.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($709,102)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($447,473)
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($399,571)
HandmadePictures // Shutterstock
#24. Spain
- Exports: $94.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($24.2 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($18.6 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($15.1 million)
- Total trade: $209.2 million ($20.7 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $115.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($53.0 million)
--- Iron And Steel ($19.9 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($9.8 million)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#23. Indonesia
- Exports: $96.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($27.8 million)
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($22.7 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($12.3 million)
- Total trade: $128.4 million ($65.1 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $31.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($13.0 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.2 million)
--- Tin And Articles Thereof ($2.9 million)
Creativa Images // Shutterstock
#22. Turkey
- Exports: $101.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($66.6 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.6 million)
--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($5.1 million)
- Total trade: $140.9 million ($62.6 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $39.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($10.4 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($8.5 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($4.6 million)
Olena Tur // Shutterstock
#21. Ireland
- Exports: $103.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Organic Chemicals ($74.9 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($5.6 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($5.2 million)
- Total trade: $112.4 million ($94.0 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $9.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.6 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.5 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($1.4 million)
Canva
#20. Colombia
- Exports: $103.4 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($26.6 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($24.0 million)
--- Cereals ($16.5 million)
- Total trade: $113.3 million ($93.5 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $9.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Products Of Animal Origin, Nesoi ($4.4 million)
--- Impregnated Etc Text Fabrics; Tex Art For Industry ($3.9 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($742,575)
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock
#19. India
- Exports: $105.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Organic Chemicals ($42.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($12.2 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($12.2 million)
- Total trade: $341.0 million ($131.0 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $236.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($68.7 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($29.7 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($23.3 million)
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#18. Russia
- Exports: $111.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($85.1 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($18.6 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($1.4 million)
- Total trade: $115.0 million ($108.5 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $3.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($1.7 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($537,142)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($329,416)
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock
#17. Hong Kong
- Exports: $122.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($72.7 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($12.0 million)
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($5.2 million)
- Total trade: $128.7 million ($116.3 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $6.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($3.0 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($550,641)
--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($531,152)
Canva
#16. Belgium
- Exports: $132.1 million
- Largest exports:
--- Organic Chemicals ($24.2 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($21.8 million)
--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($19.7 million)
- Total trade: $177.9 million ($86.2 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $45.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($22.4 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($3.0 million)
--- Soap Etc; Waxes, Polish Etc; Candles; Dental Preps ($2.9 million)
S-F // Shutterstock
#15. Singapore
- Exports: $136.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Tanning & Dye Ext Etc; Dye, Paint, Putty Etc; Inks ($39.5 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($15.5 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($13.4 million)
- Total trade: $172.7 million ($99.8 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $36.5 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($24.0 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($10.4 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($582,458)
Sean Hsu // Shutterstock
#14. Chile
- Exports: $168.3 million
- Largest exports:
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($65.4 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($26.7 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($17.4 million)
- Total trade: $200.0 million ($136.6 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $31.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Cereals ($14.9 million)
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($8.9 million)
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($4.5 million)
Marianna Ianovska // Shutterstock
#13. Italy
- Exports: $177.9 million
- Largest exports:
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($60.6 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($37.3 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($23.0 million)
- Total trade: $581.9 million ($226.2 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $404.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($252.2 million)
--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($25.9 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($23.3 million)
Canva
#12. France
- Exports: $213.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($66.2 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($61.5 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($26.0 million)
- Total trade: $415.8 million ($11.5 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $202.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($42.7 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($27.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($27.2 million)
Tupungato // Shutterstock
#11. Taiwan
- Exports: $216.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($110.4 million)
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($36.6 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($14.2 million)
- Total trade: $476.9 million ($43.8 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $260.4 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($59.4 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($39.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($30.3 million)
Canva
#10. United Kingdom
- Exports: $328.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($130.8 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($50.1 million)
--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($24.3 million)
- Total trade: $528.8 million ($128.7 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $200.1 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($60.8 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($19.6 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($19.2 million)
Nataliya Hora // Shutterstock
#9. South Korea
- Exports: $362.9 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($173.0 million)
--- Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($26.5 million)
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($24.7 million)
- Total trade: $469.8 million ($256.1 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $106.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($45.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($16.9 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($16.0 million)
Kampon // Shutterstock
#8. Netherlands
- Exports: $400.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($182.0 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($97.0 million)
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($39.0 million)
- Total trade: $516.1 million ($284.9 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $115.6 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($69.5 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($10.7 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($9.2 million)
Yasonya // Shutterstock
#7. Australia
- Exports: $445.1 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($108.5 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($103.8 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($66.0 million)
- Total trade: $484.8 million ($405.3 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $39.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($28.0 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($5.7 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.9 million)
Taras Vyshnya // Shutterstock
#6. Brazil
- Exports: $573.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($196.6 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($109.5 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($98.9 million)
- Total trade: $666.1 million ($480.2 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $92.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($41.6 million)
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($22.9 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($8.3 million)
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
#5. Germany
- Exports: $681.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($189.6 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($110.5 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($82.3 million)
- Total trade: $1.5 billion ($127.4 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $808.4 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($328.4 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($136.9 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($54.6 million)
Canva
#4. China
- Exports: $925.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($351.3 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($78.2 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($61.1 million)
- Total trade: $2.5 billion ($670.8 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $1.6 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($341.1 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($278.5 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($265.4 million)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. Japan
- Exports: $1.2 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($632.0 million)
--- Cereals ($202.9 million)
--- Prep Of Meat,of Fish,of Crustaceans Etc,of Insects ($87.3 million)
- Total trade: $1.7 billion ($818.5 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $426.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($278.6 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($44.3 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($29.3 million)
Canva
#2. Mexico
- Exports: $3.0 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Cereals ($981.6 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($597.0 million)
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($270.0 million)
- Total trade: $4.7 billion ($1.2 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $1.8 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($762.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($533.6 million)
--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($135.0 million)
Aleksandar Todorovic // Shutterstock
#1. Canada
- Exports: $4.1 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.0 billion)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($543.9 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($277.4 million)
- Total trade: $7.7 billion ($529.2 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $3.6 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($481.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($381.4 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($268.2 million)
Canva
"Our ability to maintain existing global markets and expand new ones is critical to the continued success of our state's soybean farmers and the industry," Miller said.
Larry Buss, president of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board and a farmer, also praised the agreement, saying in a news release that it helps open markets for Iowa corn farmers.
According to the state economic development department, Taiwan is Iowa's 12th-largest trading partner, with exports estimated at $305 million in manufactured and value-added goods in 2021. Those exports increased 4 percent in the first half of 2022, the department said.
In addition to corn and soybeans, Iowa exports meat, animal feed and pharmaceutical products to Taiwan, according to the department.
"Iowans are accustomed to (and) we're proud of the fact that we have abundant agricultural production in this state, and that we are connected to consumers all around the world," Naig, the state agriculture secretary, said during the ceremony. "And we celebrate that global connection, global position, and we draw a very close connection with our trading partners. Trade matters to Iowa."
