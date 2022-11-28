 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Additional case of bird flu in Nebraska reported in Dixon County

An additional case of bird flu has been reported in Nebraska on Saturday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, this additional case marks Nebraska's 13th case of bird flu.

The 13th farm affected is a Dixon County farm of a commercial flock of 1.8 million laying hens. 

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the affected flock will be depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner. A 6.2-mile control zone around the affected premises will also be established, as it's USDA policy. 

This is the second flock from Dixon County to be affected by bird flu in 2022. Earlier this year, a commercial flock of 1.7 laying hens in Dixon County was affected by HPAI. 

According to NDA State Vernerian Dr. Roger Dudley, poultry producers should know the signs and symptoms of bird flu.

Some of these symptoms in poultry include: lack of energy and appetite, decrease in water consumption, decreased egg production, misshapen eggs, nasal discharge, etc.

Bird flu can also cause sudden death in asymptomatic birds. The virus can survive for weeks in contaminated environments.

The NDA is encouraging bird owners to prevent contact between their birds and wildlife and to practice strict biosecurity measures.

Early detection is important in preventing spread of disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk to people contracting bird flu infections from sick birds is low. 

If producers suspect signs of bird flu in their flock, they should report it to NDA at (402)-471-2351. For more information visit https://nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian/index.html or http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov.

Bird Flu Cases , Continue to Appear , Across Parts of the US. ABC News reports that bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than predicted following a lull of several months. On August 31, officials said that the highly-pathogenic disease had been detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota. Last weekend, a farm in Meeker County reported a sudden increase in mortality. . According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, tests confirmed the presence of the disease, and the flock was euthanized to prevent the spread. ABC News reports that it was the first confirmed case of avian influenza in Minnesota since the end of May. Cases have been detected in Indiana, California, Washington, Oregon, Utah and several eastern states. While the timing of this detection is a bit sooner than we anticipated, we have been preparing for a resurgence of the avian influenza we dealt with this spring, Dr. Shauna Voss, Minnesota Board of Animal Health senior veterinarian, via ABC. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is here and biosecurity is the first line of defense to protect your birds, Dr. Shauna Voss, Minnesota Board of Animal Health senior veterinarian, via ABC. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 414 flocks in 39 states, have been infected since February. As a result, over 40 million birds, mostly commercial turkeys and chickens, have been euthanized. So far in 2022, avian flu has struck 81 Minnesota flocks and required 2.7 million birds to be killed

