Bird flu cases prompt Iowa to limit movement of live birds

An Iowa agriculture official has limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds

DES MOINES — An Iowa agriculture official on Thursday limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds.

State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand signed an order cancelling all events where live birds are brought together, including bird sales, auctions, swap meets and exhibitions. The order is effective for at least 30 days and will be in effect until 30 days have passed without a positive confirmation of bird flu in Iowa.

The most recent case in Iowa was reported Tuesday in Louisa County in a backyard flock of 20 birds. An egg laying farm was identified Nov. 6 in Wright County, where more than 1 million chickens had to be killed.

Bird Flu Cases , Continue to Appear , Across Parts of the US. ABC News reports that bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than predicted following a lull of several months. On August 31, officials said that the highly-pathogenic disease had been detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota. Last weekend, a farm in Meeker County reported a sudden increase in mortality. . According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, tests confirmed the presence of the disease, and the flock was euthanized to prevent the spread. ABC News reports that it was the first confirmed case of avian influenza in Minnesota since the end of May. Cases have been detected in Indiana, California, Washington, Oregon, Utah and several eastern states. While the timing of this detection is a bit sooner than we anticipated, we have been preparing for a resurgence of the avian influenza we dealt with this spring, Dr. Shauna Voss, Minnesota Board of Animal Health senior veterinarian, via ABC. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is here and biosecurity is the first line of defense to protect your birds, Dr. Shauna Voss, Minnesota Board of Animal Health senior veterinarian, via ABC. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 414 flocks in 39 states, have been infected since February. As a result, over 40 million birds, mostly commercial turkeys and chickens, have been euthanized. So far in 2022, avian flu has struck 81 Minnesota flocks and required 2.7 million birds to be killed

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation of disaster emergency for the county to activate a disaster response and recovery program authorized by state law that allows state agencies to help with the response. That assistance includes limiting importation and movement of birds when necessary and assisting in the killing and disposal of infected flocks.

In 2022, bird flu has been detected in 17 commercial flocks and five backyard flocks in Iowa. More than 15 million birds in Iowa have been killed to stop the spread of the virus among chicken and turkey flocks.

Nationally, more than 50 million birds have been killed in 46 states.

