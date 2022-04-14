Bird flu detected among Michael Foods flock near Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- A Michael Foods flock of nearly 2 million egg-laying hens has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu.

The company announced the infection on its website.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture on Wednesday reported a case at a Dixon County egg-laying facility with 1.7 million birds. The department's news release did not identify the facility's owner, and a spokeswoman said the department does not provide that information.

Of the six cases reported thus far in Nebraska, only one has been in Dixon County, where the Michael Foods farm is located.

According to state veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley, the farm has been quarantined and the humane euthanizing of the birds has begun. It's by far the largest facility in the state to have a confirmed case of the disease.

Michael Foods also operates an egg processing facility in Wakefield that receives eggs from area producers.

At least 16 cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Iowa chicken and turkey flocks in the past month, with Buena Vista County particularly hard-hit. Nearly 13 million birds have been euthanized this year.

The virus is believed to be spread to domesticated birds by migratory wildfowl.

Avian influenza usually does not infect people, although rare cases in people have been reported, Iowa state agriculture officials have said. The disease does not contaminate the food supply, so there is no related danger in eating chicken or turkey during the outbreak, according to experts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.