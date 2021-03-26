Clan is a shining example of family farm continuity near York

Delton and Duane began farming in 1979 and 1983 respectively. They, in turn, split the operation to streamline succession and allow each dad to farm alongside his own sons.

Their father, Carl A., began farming in 1948, left for two years to serve in Korea, then returned. He farmed 60 years until handing the reins to Delton and Duane in 2008.

Duane said his grandparents, Carl F. and Merle Grotz, lived on what is now his place and farmed until Carl's death in 1983. Merle continued to live there until her passing in 1993.

“We had a Grade A dairy until ’69,” Carl A. said. He operated a cattle feeding operation until 1974. That same year Delton fired up a cow/calf business he ran over the next two decades.

It was Grandpa Waldron who dug the second-ever well in York County by hand down to 130 feet. The family described how one brave man would be lowered down with a shovel. Each bucket he filled was lifted out using tractor power. How did the man at the bottom of the hole protect himself? By holding the blade of the shovel over his head. That was it.

That very well remained in use, Duane said, until 1992 when it was finally taken off line and filled in.