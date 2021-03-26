 Skip to main content
Clan is a shining example of family farm continuity near York
YORK — An agribusiness has evolved from cow/calf production, feedlots and even a Grade A dairy over the generations of a single family into a successful, ultra-modern operation southwest of York raising corn and soybeans.

How many generations? Six. The four sons of brothers Duane and Delton Grotz, strapping young farmers at the sunrise of their ag careers, are all heavily involved in their family’s separate-but-equal, neighboring operations.

A young Tyler Grotz

A young Tyler Grotz helps his dad, Duane, build fence. Tyler was lost to the family in a 2012 farm accident.

Duane, his wife Brenda and son Darren with wife Cara farm together as do Delton, wife Renee and sons Daniel, Rodney and Brent. Darren’s brother Tyler, who Duane said was born to farm and loved it deeply, died in a tragic farm accident on July 3, 2012.

Duane said Darren and Tyler’s sisters, Brianna and Tonya, “were a huge help on the farm until they were married and moved away.” 

Grotz 1

Shelling corn on the place Duane and Brenda Grotz later moved onto in 1992.

Together the fathers and sons are the fifth and sixth generations. The fourth, Duane and Delton’s father Carl Albert, 90, retired to a comfortable home and remains in the Grotz neighborhood with wife Doris. Duane and his wife, Brenda, occupy the striking Victorian on the home place. The house was built in 1916.

Delton and his wife, Renee, reside nearby on their branch of the family’s joint farming enterprise.

Grotz aerial

The home place is where Duane and Brenda Grotz raised their family and still reside.

The Grotz lineage of farmers dates to the late 1800s. The quarter-section where Duane and Brenda live today was originally purchased by William and Elizabeth Waldron in 1905. The quarter where Delton and Renee live was acquired by Joe Prohaska in 1908.

Delton and Duane began farming in 1979 and 1983 respectively. They, in turn, split the operation to streamline succession and allow each dad to farm alongside his own sons.

Their father, Carl A., began farming in 1948, left for two years to serve in Korea, then returned. He farmed 60 years until handing the reins to Delton and Duane in 2008.

Grotz 2

Back in the day, Carl A. Grotz, now 91 and retired, used this Oliver and planter to get his seed in the ground.

Duane said his grandparents, Carl F. and Merle Grotz, lived on what is now his place and farmed until Carl's death in 1983. Merle continued to live there until her passing in 1993.

“We had a Grade A dairy until ’69,” Carl A. said. He operated a cattle feeding operation until 1974. That same year Delton fired up a cow/calf business he ran over the next two decades.

It was Grandpa Waldron who dug the second-ever well in York County by hand down to 130 feet. The family described how one brave man would be lowered down with a shovel. Each bucket he filled was lifted out using tractor power. How did the man at the bottom of the hole protect himself? By holding the blade of the shovel over his head. That was it.

That very well remained in use, Duane said, until 1992 when it was finally taken off line and filled in.

From such beginnings fraught with danger, York County, though much smaller than many in Nebraska by size, developed into the county with the most irrigated acres in the state.

This CC Model Case tractor

This CC Model Case tractor, originally had all-steel wheels but later was mounted with rubber tires, was purchased by Carl F. Grotz at a sheriff’s sale in 1939. It is driven here by Carl F.’s son, Carl A. The price? Two-hundred dollars.

What keeps the Grotzs so unwavering in their dedication to farming? A shared faith for one. “We embraced the faith handed down from the Waldrons,” explained Daniel, and unabashed passion to enjoy a rural lifestyle together.

What of town folks who say they "don’t get" the attraction of farming. “When corn was $3 a bushel, we didn’t get it, either,” Duane answered, sparking laughter from everyone seated around the dining room table. “It’s a way of life,” he said. “We sure don’t want to move to town.”

Carl’s explanation was more succinct. Shrugging, he replied, “I loved it, I guess.”

“He threatened to quit lots of times,” said Duane. That brought another spontaneous group chuckle … but no denial from his dad.

“It’s pretty rewarding,” said Carl, “to watch it (a crop) come up and grow.”

Despite a quantum leap in technology, the improvement with the most impact on his farming, Carl said, was when he went from handling ear corn to a picker/sheller combine.

A grinning Duane Grotz

A grinning Duane Grotz laid down this photo when asked why the family is no longer in the livestock business.

“My wife pushed that one,” he said, a twinkle in his eye. Nearby, Doris just smiled and nodded in confirmation.

Delton’s son Daniel, himself recent appointed to the York County Board of Commissioners, added, “Farming hasn’t always been glamorous, but we’re grateful to Grandpa (Carl) as far as sticking with it and giving us an opportunity.”

NEW LIFE ON NEBRASKA FARMS AND RANCHES

