An east-central Iowa livestock producer converted a multi-building hog confinement into a cattle facility that likely yielded a significant increase of manure without state approval, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The department recently levied a fine of $5,000 against Bryon Hook of Holland, who owns the livestock facility. The facility is managed by one of his children who was unaware of state regulations that pertain to confinement changes, said Dan Bratrud, an environmental specialist for the DNR who investigated the situation.
In March 2022, a consultant for Hook told the DNR that the swine operation — which consisted of about 2,200 animals in four buildings — would be converted to 1,200 calves in three of the buildings, with the remaining building decommissioned.
According to a recent DNR administrative order, Hook did not seek a construction permit for the change even though the consultant was told it was required. That permit was necessary because the switch to cattle would increase the amount of manure produced by the facility and would increase the total number of animal units to more than 1,000.
Livestock is tallied differently based on the type and size of the creatures. Calves count as one animal unit, for example. Swine that weigh more than 55 pounds count as four-tenths of an animal unit. Goats are one-tenth.
So the change from 2,200 swine to 1,200 calves resulted in a roughly 36% increase in animal units. The increase in manure production was likely similar, Bratrud said.
Animal confinements in Iowa must have plans to dispose of the manure they create, most often by applying it to farm fields as a crop nutrient. That application is regulated by the state to avoid overapplication, which increases the likelihood for waterway contamination by nitrate, a considerable environmental problem for Iowa.
“There’s a chance that there was additional manure and it was spread somewhere where we wouldn’t have a clue,” Bratrud said of the manure from Hook’s operation.
It’s unclear how many months the facility was operating with cattle rather than swine before Bratrud inspected it in October 2022, he said. That inspection was part of the construction permit approval process that should have been completed before the facility housed cattle. Hook had applied for the permit about a month before.
Bratrud also questioned whether another building on the site — which had about 800 cattle — was being operated properly as a partially roofed open feedlot, which has different requirements than a confinement. Notably, a confinement must retain all of its manure.
Such facilities often have a slanted roof and an open side facing south. To qualify as a feedlot versus a confinement, the animals must be allowed to move freely to an outside area that is at least 10% of the total area of the facility.
Bratrud’s assessment of aerial photos of the Hook site in different years cast doubt on whether the cattle could leave the building, according to the DNR order, but Bratrud said he was unable to conclusively determine that.
Aerial photos of the site in Grundy County records show a fully fenced outdoor run for the cattle in a 2019 image. A 2022 image appears to show part of the fence and a large gate were removed.
Bratrud said the outdoor area has since been modified to accommodate the free movement of cattle from inside the building.
In a recent DNR order, Hook agreed to pay the $5,000 penalty and to apply for a construction permit amendment if the partially roofed open feedlot is converted to a confinement.
The construction application that was prompted by the switch from swine to cattle is still pending approval, DNR records show.
Wettest counties in Iowa
Wettest counties in Iowa
Rain, sleet, snow, hail, wintry mix. Precipitation takes on many forms, and the degree to which climate change affects precipitation levels comes down to something almost everyone learns about in school—Earth's water cycle. A system in endless motion, the water cycle
traces the process through which water exists in its three primary phases—liquid, solid, and gas—as it moves perpetually between the Earth and its atmosphere.
Increases in precipitation frequency and intensity are
markers of climate change. When temperatures rise and oceans grow warmer, the amount of water that evaporates into the atmosphere—and the speed at which it does so—also increases. As atmospheric circulation carries the moisture-rich air over land or pushes it into a storm system, heavy rain or snow is often the result.
The continental U.S. on average received about
30 inches of precipitation between March 2022 and February 2023. Traditionally "wet" regions—such as Washington state and Alaska in the northwest and Georgia and Mississippi in the southeast—continue to have some of the rainiest counties in the United States. Other areas such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska, as well as pockets of the South and of California, experience the opposite extreme: drought, also largely a product of climate change. Stacker cited data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to identify the counties in Iowa that receive the most precipitation through rain, sleet, or snow. Counties are ranked by five-year precipitation averages in inches as of February 2023 with rainfall over the past year serving as a tiebreaker. Supplementary data on how last year's precipitation compares to the 100-year average for the area is also included.
Canva
#50. Warren County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.60 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.58 inches (#49 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.35 inches below norm
Canva
#49. Tama County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.64 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.46 inches (#43 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.66 inches below norm
Lucas Oglesbee // Shutterstock
#48. Hardin County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.67 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.89 inches (#81 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.86 inches above norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#47. Mahaska County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.73 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.43 inches (#44 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.40 inches below norm
Canva
#46. Taylor County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.77 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 31.08 inches (#45 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.31 inches below norm
Kimberly's Impressions // Shutterstock
#45. Franklin County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.81 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 31.87 inches (#61 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.03 inches below norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#44. Marion County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.95 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 31.98 inches (#56 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.60 inches below norm
Canva
#43. Clarke County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.05 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.82 inches (#44 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.90 inches below norm
Mary Key // Shutterstock
#42. Story County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.11 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.97 inches (#100 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 6.06 inches above norm
Canva
#41. Wapello County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.22 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.00 inches (#35 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.50 inches below norm
Canva
#40. Cerro Gordo County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.40 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.51 inches (#69 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.72 inches above norm
Canva
#39. Jefferson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.47 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 28.97 inches (#23 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.96 inches below norm
stivanderson // Shutterstock
#38. Grundy County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.61 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.89 inches (#70 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.77 inches above norm
Melissa L Oltman // Shutterstock
#37. Van Buren County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.66 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 29.44 inches (#25 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.66 inches below norm
Rexjaymes // Shutterstock
#36. Poweshiek County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.78 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.14 inches (#40 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.96 inches below norm
Canva
#35. Monroe County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.92 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.06 inches (#49 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.20 inches below norm
Canva
#34. Washington County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.97 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 28.82 inches (#22 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.48 inches below norm
IN Dancing Light // Shutterstock
#33. Worth County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.98 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.03 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.12 inches above norm
Kevin Isaacson // Shutterstock
#32. Butler County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.19 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 34.32 inches (#78 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.47 inches above norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#31. Ringgold County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.25 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.14 inches (#33 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.49 inches below norm
Life Atlas Photography // Shutterstock
#30. Linn County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.33 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 34.11 inches (#75 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.07 inches above norm
Canva
#29. Lucas County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.33 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.36 inches (#53 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.49 inches below norm
Doug Lambert // Shutterstock
#28. Louisa County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.54 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 28.88 inches (#26 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.55 inches below norm
Eddie J. Rodriquez // Shutterstock
#27. Henry County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.62 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 29.55 inches (#22 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.72 inches below norm
PICTOR PICTURES // Shutterstock
#26. Decatur County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.63 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.96 inches (#40 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.32 inches below norm
Canva
#25. Johnson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.75 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.36 inches (#53 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.41 inches below norm
Canva
#24. Davis County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.92 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.66 inches (#53 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.60 inches below norm
J Sanderman // Shutterstock
#23. Des Moines County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.99 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.62 inches (#32 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.59 inches below norm
Eddie J. Rodriquez // Shutterstock
#22. Muscatine County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.01 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 34.16 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.32 inches below norm
Canva
#21. Black Hawk County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.25 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 36.21 inches (#81 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.74 inches above norm
Canva
#20. Mitchell County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.43 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.16 inches (#72 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.18 inches above norm
Canva
#19. Wayne County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.72 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.19 inches (#50 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.87 inches below norm
Brooke Van Zee // Shutterstock
#18. Jones County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.78 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 36.16 inches (#80 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.51 inches above norm
Marsen // Shutterstock
#17. Cedar County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.81 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.62 inches (#70 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.46 inches above norm
SNC Art and More // Shutterstock
#16. Floyd County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.96 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.12 inches (#71 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.00 inches above norm
Jim Packett // Shutterstock
#15. Buchanan County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.04 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.79 inches (#80 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.58 inches above norm
Doug Lambert // Shutterstock
#14. Appanoose County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.31 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 34.51 inches (#54 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.67 inches below norm
Canva
#13. Lee County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.54 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.01 inches (#39 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.51 inches below norm
Canva
#12. Scott County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.69 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.12 inches (#83 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.22 inches above norm
Canva
#11. Fayette County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.84 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.70 inches (#80 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.40 inches above norm
Kuehner // Shutterstock
#10. Dubuque County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.06 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.78 inches (#79 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.37 inches above norm
Canva
#9. Bremer County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.37 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.46 inches (#79 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.25 inches above norm
April Taymen // Shutterstock
#8. Clinton County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.39 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 39.51 inches (#100 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.54 inches above norm
Eddie J. Rodriquez // Shutterstock
#7. Howard County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.60 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 36.27 inches (#90 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.70 inches above norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#6. Jackson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.64 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 39.41 inches (#101 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 5.34 inches above norm
Canva
#5. Delaware County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.79 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.19 inches (#93 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.86 inches above norm
Designs2Rise // Shutterstock
#4. Chickasaw County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.92 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.73 inches (#64 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.36 inches above norm
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#3. Clayton County
- Five-year precipitation average: 41.44 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.65 inches (#98 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.45 inches above norm
Arlen E Breiholz // Shutterstock
#2. Winneshiek County
- Five-year precipitation average: 41.58 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 39.59 inches (#107 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 6.50 inches above norm
Canva
#1. Allamakee County
- Five-year precipitation average: 42.15 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 39.97 inches (#109 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 7.21 inches above norm
Canva
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!