Despite objections, Texas company seeking to buy cattle yard near Mead ethanol plant wins permit

Supervisors had previously delayed consideration of the permit application, filed by Champion Feeders CEO Kevin Buse in late March, until samples from the Mead Cattle lot could be analyzed for pesticide residues and other chemicals.

Those lab results, shared during Tuesday’s board meeting, showed little in the way of pesticide contamination at the manure-holding cells and water tanks sampled.

Thiamethoxam, a neonicotinoid used in Syngenta’s Cruiser product, was detected at just 1 of 5 locations sampled, and at a concentration — less than 5 parts per billion — well below the threshold set by the Minnesota Department of Health, one of the only states to establish guidelines for pesticides.

No other neonicotinoids, which have been found at concentrations of tens to hundreds of thousands of parts per billion in solid waste products and wastewater at neighboring AltEn, were discovered in the samples done at Mead Cattle on April 19, according to the report.

Glyphosate — better known as Roundup — was detected in 3 of the 5 sampling sites, according to the report done by the South Dakota Agricultural Laboratories, but at levels well below the benchmark set by the Environmental Protection Agency.