Drought conditions still linger in Missouri River Basin above Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — The reprieve is yet to come.

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Northwestern Division announced in a release that the Missouri River Basin has seen an uptick in runoff for two straight months but that the positive swing still isn't enough to get out of long-term drought conditions.

"July runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 3.2 million acre-feet, which is 98% of average and 0.7 MAF more than was forecast last month," the release said. "This has led to an annual runoff forecast of 20.6 MAF, which is 80% of average and 0.6 MAF higher than last month’s forecast." Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

On July 6, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that June runoff into the basin above Sioux City was 5.2 million acre-feet, 94% of average, which raised the 2022 runoff forecast to 20.0 MAF, about 1.7 MAF higher than prior month's forecast but 78% of average.

For the month of June, heavy rainfall on the upper Yellowstone River and mountain snowmelt boosted runoff to 110% of average into North Dakota's Garrison Dam reservoir. Runoff into the stretch of river between Gavins Point Dam (near Yankton, South Dakota) and Sioux City also was 136% of average.