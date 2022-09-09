Farmers can meet with designers of ag products at Husker Harvest Days

Farmers and ranchers seeking to learn more about the latest agriculture-related technology will be able to talk with product designers, technicians and engineers next week at Husker Harvest Days near Grand Island.

In addition to demonstrations, seminars and displays, visitors will be able to meet with more than 60 new exhibitors during the event, scheduled for Sept. 13-15.

People who visit the Natural Resources Districts' area at the event will receive a free Colorado blue spruce tree seedling from the NRD Conservation Tree Program. Free prairie grass seed also will be available as part of the Native Prairie and Pollinator Awareness Project.

The site where the event is held is west of Grand Island, 1½ miles north and 2 miles west of Alda on Husker Highway. Admission is $15 for adults and $8 for ages 13-17. Visitors age 12 and under are free. People who buy advance tickets online receive a discount of $5 per adult ticket.

For more information visit www.HuskerHarvestDays.com.

