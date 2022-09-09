Farmers can meet with designers of ag products at Husker Harvest Days

Farmers and ranchers seeking to learn more about the latest agriculture-related technology will be able to talk with product designers, technicians and engineers next week at Husker Harvest Days near Grand Island.
In addition to demonstrations, seminars and displays, visitors will be able to meet with more than 60 new exhibitors during the event, scheduled for Sept. 13-15.
People who visit the Natural Resources Districts' area at the event will receive a free Colorado blue spruce tree seedling from the NRD Conservation Tree Program. Free prairie grass seed also will be available as part of the Native Prairie and Pollinator Awareness Project.
The site where the event is held is west of Grand Island, 1½ miles north and 2 miles west of Alda on Husker Highway. Admission is $15 for adults and $8 for ages 13-17. Visitors age 12 and under are free. People who buy advance tickets online receive a discount of $5 per adult ticket.
For more information visit
www.HuskerHarvestDays.com.
Photos: Harvest time in Nebraska in past years
Harvest time
A farmer harvests under an almost full moon on Oct. 23, 2018, east of Ceresco.
Journal Star file photo
Harvest time
Ted Glock (left) and his father, Eugene Glock, wrapped up the 42nd harvest with the family's 1978 International Harvester combine in November.
Courtesy photo
Harvest time
Marie and Nico Sandman pick out fresh produce at the Robinnette Farms stand at the Holiday Harvest Farmers Market inside the Park Centers Banquet Hall in December 2018.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Jerry Lawton pulls an auger wagon as he and his brother Larry harvest soy beans at Nebraska 79 and Raymond Road in October 2016.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Harvey Cramer (right) watches as his son Lee Cramer harvests soybeans in October 2017 in Gage County.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
A combine harvests corn during the Husker Harvest Days farm show in Wood River in September 2018.
AP file photo
Harvest time
At dinnertime, Meghan Hammond delivers food to a hired hand to eat at the wheel of the combine in 2017. Corn harvest often continues late into the night.
MARY ANNE ANDREI, Courtesy photo
Harvest time
The gold of harvest fills a truck near Southwest 140th and Van Dorn in the Pleasant Dale area in October 2015.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Farmer Todd Buel harvests corn from a field 3 miles east of Clatonia in November 2015.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Sixth-generation farmer Todd Buel harvests corn from a field 3 miles east of Clatonia in November 2015.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Don Magee, with his grandson Jacob Larsen in tow, uses his 1957 John Deere and vintage Dearborn-Woods Bros picker to harvest a row of corn southeast of Lincoln in November 2015.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Jacob Larsen, 19, uses his grandfather's 1957 John Deere tractor and vintage single-row picker to harvest corn Monday southeast of Lincoln in November 2015.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
With harvest complete, the hay minions have returned to their home on the highway between Beatrice and Lincoln in October 2015.
LEE ENTERPRISES FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Corn crops are harvested by a combine at Louis Stukenholtz's farm outside of Nebraska City in October 2015.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Scott Kinkaid grew 80 acres of malting barley and harvested it on his farm near Hartington in 2014 in what was believed at the time to be Nebraska's only commercial growing operation for malting barley.
Courtesy photo
Harvest time
Farmer Blake Huls, of Cortland, spends part of a rainy day during harvest season working on his dad's combine in September 2014.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Jim Nagle harvests soybeans north of Lincoln near North 14th Street and Raymond Road in September 2012.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
The harvest isn't always in the fall. Sixth-graders Cassie White (from left), Logan Brown and Kylee Combs from Christ Lutheran Vacation Bible School help harvest turnips from a raised bed at the Mickle Middle School community garden in June 2014.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
A farmer harvests corn in Pawnee County in October 2017.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Harvest time
Picker Juan Ortega, of Lincoln, picks bunches of Lacrosse grapes during the August 2013 harvest at James Arthur Vineyards.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
As harvest season wrapped up last November, Farmers Cooperative in Pickrell had two piles of corn on the ground.
LEE ENTERPRISES FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Corn flows into a truck in Pawnee County in 2017.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Kathi Kirwan of Greenwood carries buckets full of freshly picked Lacrosse grapes through the vineyard at James Arthur Vineyard in August 2013.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Farmer friends of Rick Meints, who died April 26, 2019, harvested his soybeans the following October.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Harvest time
Allen Bongers harvests a cornfield on the north edge of Brainard in October 2014. Riding along in the cab were his daughter-in-law Kim Bongers and granddaughter Leah Bongers.
LEE ENTERPRISES FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Amy Gerdes harvests tomatoes in the hoop house at the Community CROPS farm and garden near 112th and Adams streets in August 2013.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
David Brhel harvests corn 3 miles east of Milford in October 2014.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Volunteers harvest corn on Jon Stopak's farm near Duncan in October 2013. Stopak was injured the previous month in a four-wheeler accident, preventing him from harvesting the 120 acres. Friends, family and neighbors helped harvest the crop.
LEE ENTERPRISES FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Phalin Strong helps harvest lavender in Bennet in June 2013.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Carl Goeking of Fairbury drives a grain truck as he helps his son-in-law Galen Roebke harvest soybeans in October 2013 east of Seward.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
A few uncut stalks of wheat remain after a combine finishes harvesting a central Illinois winter wheat field in July 2013 in Farmingdale, Ill.
Associated Press file photo
Harvest time
Jan Cech bundles lavender while harvesting in Bennet in June 2013.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Farmers harvest corn in Waterloo in September 2012.
Associated Press file photo
Harvest time
A combine is surrounded by dust as it finishes harvesting a row of corn near Bennington in September 2013.
AP file photo
Harvest time
Carol Pope harvests a bumper crop of grapes at Twin Creek Vineyard near Sterling in August 2012.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
A combine harvests corn near Bennington in September 2012.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Garrett VanDerSys carries freshly harvested German Extra Hardy in June 2012, one of 32 varieties of garlic grown at Back When Farms.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Not every farmer has a huge operation. Jody Barber harvests lettuce from her first garden while her puppy Moxy runs around the backyard of her home on 37th Street in April 2012.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Ernie Rousek harvests seeds from gayfeathers (Liatris pycnostachya) on his four-acre prairie near Pleasant Dale in October 2011.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Chris Peters harvests soybeans near DeWitt in October 2011.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
A farmer harvests wheat north of Malcolm in July 2011.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
With combined stalks standing against a late-afternoon fall sky, Myron Dorn's tractor and corn wagon wait for another load as he combines south of Firth in September 2010.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Harvest time
Myron Dorn, working with Dorn Brothers of rural Adams, harvests corn south of Firth in September 2010.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
