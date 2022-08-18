Find out the Siouxland farm families recognized as "Environmental Leaders" at the 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES — Five Siouxland farm families can now officially consider themselves environmental leaders.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon recognized 40 Iowa farm families with "Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards" at the 2022 Iowa State Fair for their work to improve and protect the state's resources while "serving as leaders in their farming communities."

Mark Brown, Joel Brown and Matt Brown of Plymouth County; Aaron and Arnold Dahlstrom of Buena Vista County; Jason and Kelli Fineran of Sac County; Tim and Kathy Peterson of Buena Vista; and the Mark and Deb Rensink family of Sioux County were all acknowledged for striving to do conservation work that doesn't just stop at the edge of their own land.

"We are proud to recognize the recipients of the 2022 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards who have shown great leadership in sustainably feeding and fueling our world, protecting our water and land resources, and supporting the next generation of farm families," Gov. Reynolds said.

Since the award was created in 2012, more than 690 Iowa farm families have been designated as "Environmental Leaders."