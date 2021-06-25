Gov. Ricketts: U.S. Supreme Court decision on biofuels 'hurts farm families'

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday said an expanded number of small oil refineries can seek an exemption from certain renewable fuel requirements.

The high court ruled 6-3 that a small refinery that had previously received a hardship exemption from complying with Clean Air Act requirements may obtain an “extension” of that exemption. That's even if the refinery let a previous exemption lapse.

The case involved amendments to the Clean Air Act made in 2005 and 2007 that require transportation fuel sold in the United States to contain specified amounts of ethanol and other biofuels, which are produced by farmers. Small refineries were exempt from that requirement until 2011.

The program is called RFS, for Renewable Fuel Standard.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the decision "is disappointing and hurts farm families across the state.”

“Regardless of the court’s decision, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can still take steps to enforce a robust Renewable Fuel Standard,'' he said in a statement.

He urged the Biden administration to "stop the broad use of waivers” by refineries.