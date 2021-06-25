Gov. Ricketts: U.S. Supreme Court decision on biofuels 'hurts farm families'

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday said an expanded number of small oil refineries can seek an exemption from certain renewable fuel requirements.
The high court ruled 6-3 that a small refinery that had previously received a hardship exemption from complying with Clean Air Act requirements may obtain an “extension” of that exemption. That's even if the refinery let a previous exemption lapse.
The case involved amendments to the Clean Air Act made in 2005 and 2007 that require transportation fuel sold in the United States to contain specified amounts of ethanol and other biofuels, which are produced by farmers. Small refineries were exempt from that requirement until 2011.
The program is called RFS, for Renewable Fuel Standard.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the decision "is disappointing and hurts farm families across the state.”
“Regardless of the court’s decision, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can still take steps to enforce a robust Renewable Fuel Standard,'' he said in a statement.
He urged the Biden administration to "stop the broad use of waivers” by refineries.
The law allowed the EPA to extend the exemption for individual small refineries if complying would subject them to “disproportionate economic hardship.” Another section of the law says that a small refinery can ask the EPA for an extension of the exemption “at any time.”
President Joe Biden's administration had argued that to get an extension a refinery had to have maintained a continuous exemption since 2011. The administration said that followed from the word “extension.”
But three small refineries told the court that the phrase “at any time” meant they did not have to maintain a continuous hardship exemption to seek one.
A federal appeals court had said a continuous exemption was required for an extension. The Supreme Court disagreed.
Sen. Deb Fischer said in a statement that she was "extremely disappointed" by the ruling, "which comes on the heels of reports that the Biden administration is considering reducing blending obligations for refineries. These small refinery exemptions and the opaque process by which they are issued are unfair to the hardworking farmers and ethanol producers in the Heartland."
Also expressing concern with the ruling were the co-chairs of the bipartisan House Biofuels Caucus, including Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska's 3rd District.
The case involves HollyFrontier's Cheyenne Refinery in Wyoming, HollyFrontier's Woods Cross Refinery in Utah and Wynnewood Refining in Oklahoma.