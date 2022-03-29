If four lambs are gamboling, it must mean a North Bend girls basketball title

Lowell Peters has been raising sheep on his farm southwest of Scribner since 1971, when he returned from serving in the Vietnam War.

He’s only twice successfully raised a set of quadruplets — in 1999 when the North Bend Central girls won a state championship and in 2022, when the Tigers won their fifth state title.

“Is that a coincidence or what?” Peters said.

Coach Aaron Sterup agreed.

“That’s interesting to say the least,” he said. His team finished 27-2 this year.

The first set in 1999 arrived while Peters was watching the girls win the state title. He found them when he got home. This group came on March 12.

Peters bottle feeds all of his new lambs for about a week until he knows they’ll make it with their mom. This time, it was crucial because mom didn’t have enough milk for four, all of whom happen to be girls.

The 5-year-old ewe has had all males before this spring.

Peters said he’s still feeding two of the four. He just walks out in the yard and they appear. “You get a bottle lamb started, and they will meet you at the gate,” he said.

Peters has 115 bred ewes and he says he couldn’t care for the 140 lambs that have arrived so far without wife, Patty, and border collie, Pepper. He’ll be glad when it’s over.

“My wife helps me with a lot of the chores when I’m lambing,” he said. “Pepper watches the gates, helps me get in new lambs and helps with herding and sorting. All the good things you need a hired hand for.”

