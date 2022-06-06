Iowa farmland values 'shot up' 28% from April 2021 to April 2022; Illinois values rise 18%

Demand for high-quality farmland has forced prices for acres to new highs, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's, AgLetter for May. .

Iowa farmland values “shot up” 28%, while Illinois farmland values jumped 18% from April 1, 2021, to April 1, 2022, said the author of the AgLetter, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago economist David Oppedahl.

Farmland values during the 12 months from April 1, 2021, to April 1, 2022, in the Seventh Federal Reserve District “shot up 23%," he added.

The Seventh Federal Reserve District is comprised of Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan. Michigan did not participate in the land value survey. Indiana’s farmland values rose 23% during the period, while Wisconsin’s rose by 13%

Oppedahl said demand for agricultural land had shifted higher given additional government payments, strong farm returns in 2021 and outside interest from investors.

“The number and acreage of farms for sale has risen, yet supply has been outpaced by demand,” Oppedahl said.

Farmland values and cash rents, he said, have risen partly because of elevated farm earnings.

Many agricultural prices were “propelled higher by world events, for instance drought in South America and parts of the U.S., as well as the war in Ukraine,” Oppedahl said.

In March, prices received by farmers were up 31% from a year ago, according to USDA data, he added.

Also, prices for livestock and associated products were up 39% in March from a year ago, and crop prices were up 22%, Oppedahl said.

Despite rising input costs and the slowing of federal pandemic relief, he said, “these large increases in agricultural prices helped raise the farm sector’s overall income, which in turn helped boost farmland values and cash rents.”

The 23% gain in the Seventh District was just above the 22% rise from Jan. 1, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2022, that was reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in February. According to that survey, Iowa’s farmland values rose by 30% during the 12-month, Jan. 1 to Jan. 1 time frame, while farmland in Illinois rose during that period by 18%.

For the first quarter of 2022, Iowa’s farmland values rose 3%, while Illinois’ farmland values rose 4% during the Jan. 1 to March 31 period. Indiana’s rose by 8%, while Wisconsin’s rose by 4%. Overall in the district farmland values rose an average of 4% during the first quarter of 2022.

Scott County farmer Bryan Sievers said that locally, it appeared it was farmers buying the property.

“There were three farms that recently sold, and they sold anywhere from $12,500 an acre to $17,600 an acre, depending on the farm and quality of land and its use,” Sievers said.

“Farms used for seed corn production have a much higher potential for return,” he said. “Two of those who purchased farmland were young farmers, and that’s always encouraging to me.”

Sievers said the farms sold ranged in size from about 80 acres to 150 acres.

“There was a farm of just under 80 acres that sold for $17,600 an acre,” he said.

Sievers said he was expecting high interest rates to temper the market at some point.

“Some of the investors over the past year are taking a much more cautious approach,” he said. “That may take an active bidder out of the market, but it does allow someone who has come in second in bidding before to make a purchase. Of course, it takes the right kind of financial investment.”

Iowa State University economist Wendong Zhang, who produces the annual Iowa Farmland Value Survey, said the growth in farmland values was slowing a bit.

“Several unique factors are behind this remarkable increase — interest rates are at historically low levels amid COVID-19 uncertainty, commodity prices are substantially higher in part due to stronger export demand, crop yields are stronger than expected despite the weather challenges throughout the growing season, substantial ad hoc federal COVID-19-related government payments, and stronger demand from investors nudged by inflation concerns and lack of alternative investment options,” Zhang said.

“Our analysis shows that the interest rates hikes this year is still not sufficient in offsetting the support of low interest rates for land values, but the downward pressure could be felt later next fall in 2023,” he said. “Plus, the land supply is still fairly tight, and both farmers’ and investors’ demand are high.”

Zhang said the recent projections from a conference he ran, the soil management and land valuation conference, “forecasts the land value will continue to rise another 3-5% over the next six months and probably will stabilize for 2023 and 2024.”

“The higher input costs are eroding the profits, but it seems that the profits are still there,” he said.

Zhang said Farm Credit Services of America chief appraiser Kirk Manker commented in 2015 that only half of their clients were making money.

“In 2021 the percent is 97%. So at least now the signs are not showing a potential burst of the bubble, but the growth is definitely slowing,” Zhang said.

