Omaha police officers thwarted an escape attempt by approximately 40 head of cattle early Tuesday from a South Omaha packing plant.
Officers responded to the area of 36th and L streets shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of cattle on the loose from the Nebraska Beef facility, a police spokesman said. The escapees were rounded up with the assistance of personnel from the packing plant.
A message requesting comment from a spokesman for Nebraska Beef about the incident was not immediately returned. Police said there were no injuries.
What does Nebraska sell? The state's biggest exports by value
1 - Beef
Beef
Nebraska regularly leads the nation in beef exports. The state's cattle ranchers send more than $1 billion in beef overseas each year.
2 - Combine harvester-threshers
Combines
Exports of combines edged out corn in 2017, with the state sending $431 million worth of combine harvesters overseas that year.
3 - Corn
Corn
It should be no surprise that the Cornhusker state sells a lot of corn. In 2017, Nebraska exported $430 million worth of corn.
4 - Soybeans
Soybeans
Along with corn, soybeans are the state's big crop. Altogether, Nebraska exported about half a billion dollars' worth of soybeans and soybean products in 2017.
5 - Natural gas
Natural gas
Nebraska's natural gas exports fluctuate year to year, but it's consistently among the state's top exports. In 2017, the state exported $211 million worth of gas.
6 - pork
Pork
Cattle is king in Nebraska, but producers like this family farm in Osmond, Nebraska, still export more than $350 million of pork products each year.
7 - Syringes
Syringes
They may not seem like a Nebraska product, but the state exports more than $100 million in syringes each year. One reason? Medical technology company Becton Dickinson has multiple plants in Nebraska and employs about 2,500 people in the state.
4 - nuclear components
Nuclear parts
Nebraska's main non-agriculture export is nuclear components, which totaled $920 million in 2019.
6 - Miscellaneous chemicals
Miscellaneous chemicals
Chemicals are among Nebraska's fastest-growing exports. The state sent $372 million worth overseas in 2019, a 403% increase from 2010.
