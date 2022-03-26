Nebraska Department of Agriculture cancels poultry events to stop potential spread of bird flu

NEBRASKA -- Until at least May 1, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture is prohibiting birds at any live poultry event due to fears of spreading the "highly pathogenic avian influenza" or bird flu.

According to a press release from the department, poultry farmers can still sell chicks, ducklings and goslings at farm stores but fairs, expositions, swap meets, exotic sales and live bird auctions are off the table for now.

"The decision to cancel poultry events was not taken lightly but is a necessary step to assure we are doing everything possible to protect our poultry producers, both small and large,” Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman said. "Poultry producers should continue to take biosecurity measures on their farms to help prevent the spread of the disease into their flock."

Minutes after the release canceling live events, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture sent word that a fourth case of bird flu was confirmed in Holt County. The first was found in Merrick County. Two more instances of bird flu were noted in Butler County which involved flock sizes of 570,000 and 400,000.

Just this past week, in South Dakota, officials had to euthanize 85,000 birds to try and contain an avian flu outbreak at two factory farms in Charles Minx County, which is in the southeastern part of the state.

As for Iowa, more than 5.3 million egg-laying hens were recently culled to prevent an outbreak.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, signs of bird flu include: lethargic behavior, consuming less water and feed, coughing or gasping for air, stumbling, irregularities in egg-laying, diarrhea, and a sort of cyanosis (bluish or purplish discoloration) in the wattle, comb and legs.

