The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Tuesday that it has temporarily suspended the license of a Kansas grain dealer.

The PSC said in a news release that it suspended the license of Norag LLC of Stilwell, Kansas, because the company has failed to meet the commission's requirement that it maintain a minimum net worth and a minimum level of working capital.

The PSC initially filed a complaint against the company on May 12, after it failed to file its year-end financial statement for the 2022 fiscal year. The commission received the required documents May 19 and agreed to dismiss that complaint, but a subsequent review of the financial documents found that the company did not meet the statutory requirements needed to hold a grain-dealer license in Nebraska.

“Every effort has been made to bring this grain dealer into compliance,” Commission Chair Dan Watermeier said in the release. “The company has failed to take the necessary action needed, leaving us no choice, but to suspend its license.”

The license suspension goes into effect immediately, and a hearing will be held at a later date.

Watermeier said any producers or sellers currently doing business with Norag LLC should review their contracts.

