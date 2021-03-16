PETA promises billboard calling out Nebraska's governor

PETA says it will put up a billboard on the Colorado side of the border with Nebraska warning, “Entering Nebraska, Home of Meathead Governor Ricketts!”

The animal rights group says it is targeting Nebraska's governor, who it said "is so afraid of the vegan future that he created a whole day to celebrate his meat-industry campaign contributors for killing animals, operating filthy slaughterhouses in which workers have been exposed to COVID-19, polluting waterways with factory-farm effluent, and turning a blind eye to meat-related maladies such as heart attacks, cancer, and diabetes."

Gov. Pete Ricketts, along with leaders in Nebraska's meat, grocery and restaurant industries, has encouraged Nebraskans to add meat to their menu on Saturday.

During a news conference Monday at Frank Stoysich Meats in Omaha, Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring the date as "Meat on the Menu Day."

The promotion was done in part, Ricketts said, to highlight the importance of adding meat to a healthy diet.

But it also was in response to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declaring March 20 as "MeatOUT Day," on which people are encouraged to adopt a vegan diet.