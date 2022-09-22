PETA urges Tyson to place cameras in Waterloo plant

WATERLOO — An animal rights group is asking a Waterloo meatpacking plant to install live-streaming cameras at its facility following a recent incident that injured and killed hogs.

PETA also asked the plant’s manager to report the workers involved in the incidents to local law enforcement and to reassign them to positions that don’t involve contact with live animals.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service inspectors issued a notice of suspension to Tyson Fresh Meats on North Elk Run Road in connection with a Sept. 12 “egregious inhumane handling event.”

The suspension was lifted the following day after Tyson presented USDA with a compliance plan.

Tyson officials didn’t comment on the video camera request but said they are cooperating with the USDA.

“We are committed to the welfare of the animals entrusted to our care. Each of our live animal facilities has a dedicated welfare specialist who is specially trained in proper welfare practices and animal handling,” the statement from the company reads.

In the incident, an inspector near the carbon dioxide stunning area noticed a dead hog on a transport gondola with its snout trapped in the gondola mechanism, according to the report. Another hog had its hind leg trapped and broken in a gap between the gondola and the floor. A worker used a captive bolt gun to stun the injured hog and another on the gondola. The inspector observed another dead hog with a similar broken leg outside the loading area, according to USDA reports.

PETA officials noted the incident came more than a year after an April 2021 incident where an inspector observed workers having to use bolt guns twice to stun an ailing hog after the first stun wasn’t effective.