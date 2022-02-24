Russia's move on Ukraine could affect U.S. farmers, Nebraska ag experts say

OMAHA -- Nebraska agriculture experts are closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and its possible effects on commodity prices and production.

A Russian invasion and blockade of Ukraine jeopardizes the latter country’s wheat exports, which account for 12% of the world’s total, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

To prevent supply chain issues, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently told the Associated Press, American farmers will boost wheat production in the event that a full Russian invasion of Ukraine chokes off agricultural exports.

“If something happens (in Ukraine) … it’s going to create some uncertainty and volatility,” said Jay Reppe, senior economist for Nebraska Farm Bureau.

With Ukraine also being a major corn exporter, one possible impact of a Russian invasion would be price spikes of the two commodities. Reppe acknowledged that could be beneficial to Nebraska farmers who produce those crops.

He added that it could give the United States more opportunities to bolster its trade relationships with China and the Middle East — two regions that already are major importers of U.S. corn and wheat crops.

Partly in response to the crisis, the futures market on wheat and corn commodities have reflected price increases. As of Wednesday afternoon, the price of a bushel of corn was $6.82 and a bushel of wheat was trading at $8.75. Those prices, Reppe said, were up 27 and 80 cents, respectively, compared to Friday's prices.

With Nebraska’s winter wheat already rooted, farmers may look to maximize their yields with additional fertilizer applications, assuming it comes out of dormancy in good shape, said Cory Walters, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s agricultural economics department.

While U.S. farmers may benefit from increased wheat and corn prices, they may be on the hook for paying more for fertilizer. Reppe noted that Russia is a big fertilizer exporter. While buyers of Russian fertilizer are primarily European countries, the U.S. imports some as well.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden ordered sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs, joining 27 European Union members who agreed to levy their own initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials. Russia could respond in ways that push fertilizer prices up.

“There’s kind of a trade-off (with) some opportunities in the corn and wheat markets, but higher cost on the fertilizer side, too,” Reppe said.

Any short-term gains for the United States from the Ukraine crisis might be offset by long-term effects that could be detrimental nationally and globally.

In an email, Brad Lubben, an associate professor at UNL’s agricultural economics department, noted energy markets could be affected. In response to the crisis, Germany announced it was halting the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia — a lucrative deal long sought by Moscow but criticized by the U.S. for increasing Europe’s reliance on Russian energy.

“While we could see gains from the short-run supply constraints that could support global price levels and U.S. export prospects," Lubben wrote, "the state of conflict and continued uncertainty also creates losses for the market and the global economy as a whole over the longer run."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

