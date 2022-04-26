Sen. Fischer sees momentum for increased competition in cattle markets

As consumer beef prices continue to shoot up and the nation’s producers get an ever-shrinking share of those dollars, Nebraska U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer said she sees rising bipartisan support for her bill seeking to bring more competition to the nation’s cattle markets.

The Senate’s agriculture committee is set to hold a hearing in Washington on Tuesday on a Fischer bill that would require beef packers to buy more of their cattle in open, competitive markets.

Fischer and many in the cattle industry believe a lack of competition due to heavy concentration in the meatpacking industry is giving packers too much market power, to the detriment of both consumers and farmers and ranchers. Some 85% of the more than 30 million head of cattle raised for slaughter each year in the United States are processed by just four leading meatpackers.

“I’m really pleased to see the forward momentum for our cattle market reform bill,” Fischer said of the measure, which now has a total of 19 co-sponsors in the Senate, including nine Republicans and 10 Democrats.

Cattle producers’ shrinking share of the beef dollar compared to packers was the subject of a series of stories in The World-Herald last year. An updated World-Herald analysis of year-end figures for 2021 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the trend has not abated.

Producers in 2021 did see a 10% increase in the price they received for their cattle, ending three straight years of declining prices. But producers’ share of the beef dollar continued to fall, as retail beef prices went up 11% and the packers’ share went up another 31%.

Over the last four years, the price of beef is up $1.34 per pound. But farmers have received less than 2 cents of that increase, with the packers netting $1 of it. The rest went to retailers.

Packers argue there is nothing inherently wrong with cattle markets, attributing the price changes to natural supply and demand forces and market disruptions like the pandemic.

But Fischer said the persistence of the trends makes that hard to accept.

“You can’t blame the pandemic for everything,” she said. “It’s a result of 85% of meat going to four packers. It’s the result of continued consolidation.”

Today, meatpackers acquire the majority of their cattle by contracting with individual producers. Fischer’s Cattle Market Transparency Act would require more public disclosure of what packers are paying for their cattle and also require the packers to buy more cattle through competitive cash markets.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa had a competing proposal with the same aim but has now joined forces with Fischer, a fellow Republican. Democrats Jon Tester of Montana and Ron Wyden of Oregon are the other main sponsors of the bill.

Fischer said she and other co-sponsors recently met with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. He and President Joe Biden have been supportive of the concept of the bill, and she’s hopeful they will formally endorse it.

While the Senate has previously held hearings on conditions in the nation’s cattle markets, this will be the first on Fischer’s bill, which she believes has the votes to emerge from the agriculture committee.

Fischer said she has made accommodations to the packing industry in the latest version of the bill. That includes expanding the types of cash sales that would count as competitive, including online sales.

But packers continue to fight the measure. The North American Meat Institute has pointed to the recent increase in cattle prices, which they say have reached a seven-year high. And they say Fischer’s bill would limit the flexibility of cattlemen who want to sell their cattle by contract.

“Supply and demand has already driven the cattle markets back into balance without the radical government interference and convoluted mandates called for in the latest draft of the Grassley-Fischer bill,” said NAMI president and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “Make no mistake, the bill still contains government mandates directing how producers market their cattle.”

