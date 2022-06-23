Sioux City farmers market prices rise as operating costs climb

SIOUX CITY— Food prices at the farmers market have climbed this year due to higher operating costs.
Despite charging more for their goods, vendors have not seen a decrease in the number of people coming to the market, and business is good. One shopper, Julie Lur from Sioux City, has made changes elsewhere in her life to adjust for rising prices.
“I don’t travel much, so I save on fuel,” she said. “I cut back on utilities like electricity, I keep the air conditioning at 79 degrees. I try to moderate knowing that everyone is affected.”
Supporting local businesses is also something that keeps Lur coming back.
People are also reading…
“I’m here because everything is locally grown, and I want to support those people. And it’s good food. I need fresh greens, and this is the place to get them.”
Lur said that even if prices continued to climb, she would keep coming to the market.
One of the main culprits has been fertilizer. Kenny Tietsort of K & S Produce in Battle Creek, Iowa, says that the cost of fertilizer to grow his crops has been a primary factor in the move to raise prices on produce.
“Fertilizer doubled. That hurt,” said Tietsort. “Other things might have gone up, but they didn’t hurt a whole lot. And that means I have to raise the prices. You hate to do it, but some things you have to do.”
According to Data Transmission Network, the cost of a ton of retail potash has more than doubled since May of last year. The cost of diammonium phosphate, a popular phosphorus-based fertilizer, has reached levels not seen since 2008.
Fertilizer is not the only commodity hurting Tietsort’s pockets. The Battle Creek farmer also keeps chickens and sells their eggs, and he feeds the animals with corn.
“The feed has gone up significantly,” he said. “So, I am raising the price of eggs and chickens, too. Corn is at seven bucks or more, proteins up higher than that because soybeans cost more.”
A bushel of corn, or 56 pounds, costs $7.61 as of June 21. The cost of a bushel at the beginning of the year was just under $6.
Clint Brown of C. Brown Gardens and Farm Fresh Beef also spoke on rising feed costs.
“We have had to raise our prices because what we feed is going up,” said Brown. “Mineral costs have at least doubled. We don’t like to raise our prices, but to make profits, we need to.”
For some farmers, the price of fuel has been a contributor to higher prices. But for Brown’s operation, the cost of labor is the reason their produce prices are higher.
“I need to pay my workers and raise their wages,” he said.
The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, until Oct. 29. For more information on the market and venders, visit https://www.farmersmarketsiouxcity.com/.