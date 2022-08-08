Two Siouxland natives are international champions in 1/4 scale tractor building

Growing up in farming families, Hinton, Iowa's Paul Schlotman and Wayne, Nebraska's Ty Grone are fascinated by germination. Whether it's an actual seed or an idea for a piece of machinery, the two like to watch something grow from relatively little.

Over the course of the past year, as members of South Dakota State University's Quarter Scale Tractor Team, Grone and Schlotman witnessed as rough plans for a 31-horsepower engine and a set of tires transformed into a piece of equipment that won their school the 2022 ASABE International Quarter Scale Tractor Student Design Competition in Peoria, Illinois.

Tractor building competitions begin around the start of a school year, when each team gets the same engine and tires to build upon. Everything else, from the design to the build to the marketing of the machine is up to the teams. What SDSU showed off was an all-black tractor with a manual transmission.

"The designing and manufacturing sides are the hardest part. Getting that all to work. Merging all of those design ideas together into one is difficult," said Grone, a fall 2021 agriculture and biosystems engineering graduate.

Grone's role, as a co-captain, was oriented around design and writing reports to present to judges. Schlotman lent a hand on testing, assembly, some design work and cost analysis.

At the June banquet to announce the winners for the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) competition, Grone and Schlotman spent most of the time worrying they were going to go home empty-handed.

"We didn’t get anything at all during the entire awards, and so we’re thinking we did pretty bad, and then we get to overall awards and first is us," Schlotman, an incoming senior, said.

"When they mentioned our names it hit us like a brick. We couldn’t believe it," Grone said.

In only one of the eight categories -- maneuverability -- did the SDSU team's quarter scale tractor finish outside of the top 10 (they took 17th in that category).

The team placed fifth or better in presentation, pull and durability.

With the overall rankings, Grone and Schlotman's team of more than a dozen people finished ahead of the University of Missouri, the University of Kentucky, Iowa State University and the University of Nebraska.

Both Schlotman and Grone had an interest in mechanical design work long before they enrolled in college.

Schlotman said he spent hours on welding and fabrication projects of his own and became comfortable with working on cars with his dad.

Grone got his start during his junior year at Wayne High School when he took a modeling class. One project worked with Lego bricks.

In general, the process was about finding a part, looking at it, getting all the dimensions of it and then designing it. When Grone finally went to take a tour of the SDSU campus in Brookings, he realized what he wanted to occupy his time with.

"I always loved agriculture machinery and (when) I went to take a tour of South Dakota State it was one of the highlights. It clicked for me and I wanted to be a part of that team as soon as I took five steps on campus."

As for Schlotman, he got to exposed to scale tractor building at an engineering expo he attended at SDSU.

"Touring the department, I got to learn more about the team," Schlotman said. "(I) tried to be active in attending meetings and help out the upper classmen…now, being an upper-level classman, I’m helping younger classmen learn."

At the moment, Grone and Schlotman are furthering their design passions by working with Raven Industries out of Sioux Falls. Grone is a test engineer. Schlotman is an intern. When he starts back up at SDSU, Schlotman is anticipating being around a scale tractor team of mostly sophomores as they attempt to replicate the championship success they saw in 2022.

And Grone? He's good with taking some time off from the world of quarter-scale tractors. Although few ever really fully retire from the work.

"I am able to be an advisor to the team and I’m sure they’ll be calling us," he said.