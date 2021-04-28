US Supreme Court hears high-stakes arguments in biofuels case affecting Iowa, Nebraska

Keisler said another part of the regulation suggests an exemption application can come “at any time.”

Christopher Michel, assistant to the solicitor general of the Department of Justice, said Congress’ language was clear, offering an extension to those that already had exemptions.

“EPA cannot grant something that does not exist,” Michel said. “That is the ordinary, common-sense meaning of the statutory text,” which was meant to promote the biofuels industry while giving small refineries time to comply, he said.

“Simply put, if Congress wanted to adopt the generally available exemption petitioners advocate, it would not have enacted the scheme it did here,” Michel said. “That scheme does not doom small refineries to failure. The vast majority of small refineries, including the petitioners’, have successfully complied with the RFS in many prior years.”

Roberts suggested the terms in the regulation could be seen as ambiguous. “You’re not arguing that this term is plain or unambiguous, right?” he asked.