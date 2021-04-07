Watch Now: Ravenna sisters have a love for bucket calves

Aubree said the other issues can be a mother that died or that doesn’t make enough milk for her calf.

In the case of Primrose, the heifer calf, the mother died.

Elvis was the second calf of twins. Carrie said it was clear the cow couldn’t produce enough milk for two calves.

“Everything is named up here,” she said about bucket calves kept in a barn separate from the other cows and calves. It’s one reason they become pets.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When asked how the names are selected, Lainey said, “It’s whatever feels right.”

Sometimes a name comes from how a calf acts. Carrie said a calf named Brutus got his name after he kicked Aubree the first time they met.

Dave said that when bucket calves reach 250 pounds, they are weaned off milk and switched to dry feed and hay. “The others, we leave on their mothers through the summer and wean at 500-550 pounds,” he said.

At about 600 pounds, bucket calves join the rest of the calf herd. Dave said those calves are backgrounded — fed — to 800 pounds and then taken to Kearney sales where they are purchased by feedlot buyers.