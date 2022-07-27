Women in agriculture recognized at Plymouth County Fair

LE MARS — Thousands flocked to Le Mars Wednesday for the first day of the 2022 Plymouth County Fair, which puts women in agriculture in the spotlight.

Throughout the fair, which runs through Sunday, prominent Plymouth County women in ag fields will be featured in the Tonsfeldt Round Barn.

“Anybody can be in agriculture,” said Lori French, the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce Main Street program manager. “It is not just a male’s thing. I think that we just decided that we’ve had different things throughout the years and this is really important to highlight.”

The exhibit takes up much of the first floor of the round barn. Pictures of important female ag figures from the county hang from wooden bars, and televisions scattered throughout the area show off their work. Another television displays a slide show of women of all ages working in the county.

Many women attending the fair Wednesday were ecstatic with the display.

“I love it,” French said. “I don’t think recognition to anybody is something that is always out there. So why not do that in such a big forum as the round barn, which has been around for over 100 years. It is a great place to spotlight people.”

Alise Allan, who runs a small pig operation with her children, is happy to see women involved with farming and ag industries get their due.

“It is great to feature the women of Plymouth County,” said Allan. “We have a lot of women who put in a tremendous amount of time into their operations and they’re a key cog in making things work on a day-to-day basis. They make contributions in the house, keeping the farmers going in the house, but they also put on their boots and go out and work on the farms.”

Allan’s daughter, Kiley, says that in recent years, people have opened up to the idea of women being essential players in agriculture.

“They’ve really opened up to the fact that I’m a woman in agriculture and they’re excited to see me try new things and they give me all kinds of opportunities,” Kiley Allan said.

Women receiving education in agriculture has also been on the rise. Molli Griffin, a parent with kids in 4-H and an FFA advisor at Kingsley-Pierson High School, says that she's seen the population of women in agriculture rise before her own eyes.

“When I was in high school, there were not a lot of women in FFA,” Griffin said. “About 20 years ago when I was in high school, there were like no female ag teachers, nobody really talked about females in agriculture. But since then, it just keeps growing. In most years, I have more females in ag classes than males.”

The stereotype that agriculture is for males is something that Griffin hopes the round barn exhibit will help overcome.

“I would hope they would think more about judging a person for what they actually do and not the stereotype that usually goes with a certain profession,” she said.