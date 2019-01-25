CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Josh Alber earned his 100th career win to help UNI wrestling stay perfect in Big 12 duals with a 38-6 win over Northern Colorado.
The Panthers improved to 4-4 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12. UNC fell to 4-6, 0-4 in Big 12.
Jay Schwarm (125 pounds) worked his way closer to a milestone of his own, knocking off his first top-20 ranked opponent of the year with a fall in 4 minutes, 10 seconds. Schwarm’s fall over No. 17 Rico Montoya makes 28 for Schwarm. He needs just one more to crack the top 10 among all Panthers for most career falls.
Jack Skudlarczyk kept the momentum at 133 pounds. His riding time gave him his first tech fall of the season with a 17-2 win over UNC’s Sean Cannon.
Alber won his 11th consecutive match to earn his 100th career victory over Chris Sandovalat. Alber has beat 17 top-20 wrestlers so far in his career, including last week’s decision over No. 3 Jaydin Eierman of Missouri.
His win over Eierman helped him earn Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honors this week. He became the third Panther to earn the title this season. He is currently 20th among all Panthers in UNI history for career victories. He follows on the heels of David Bonin, the last Panther to receive at least 100 wins at UNI. The senior has earned three trips to the NCAA tournament.
At 149 pounds, Max Thomsen earned the Panthers’ third set of bonus points with a tech fall in 5:50 over Armando Santillan.
UNI kept rolling with a first-period fall from Bryce Steiert at 165 pounds and a tech fall by Taylor Lujan at 174 pounds gave UNI bonus points at five weights.
Paden Moore and Austin Yant made their season dual debuts at 157 and 184 pounds, respectively. It was also the first career dual for Yant, who usually wrestles at 174 pounds. Moore won by decision, while Yant was edged out by a last-second takedown.
Carter Isley returned to the Panther lineup for the first time since Dec. 8 in a rematch with Robert Winters. Isley beat Winters 4-2 to open the Big 12 Championships last year. Isley followed it up with a first-period fall tonight. Isley completed the UNI win with a fall in 2:25.