Albert Lee is a 4 year old beagle He came into rescue after his owner was no longer able to... View on PetFinder
Albert Lee
Daryl Ingram first thought he won $100 in Monday's Powerball drawing, a total that was exciting enough. After having the ticket scanned where he'd bought it, he realized he'd misread one of the winning numbers and had actually won $1 million.
Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley.
SIOUX CITY -- Avery Brothers Sign Company intends to construct a new $3 million facility at the northwest corner of Leech Avenue and Cunningha…
The ticket matched the first five numbers drawn Monday, but not the Powerball number. The total Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing was $485 million. No one has yet come forward to claim the prize.
The news couldn’t have come at a better time.
Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
The original conviction was for robbery in the second degree but the person is being sought for escaping from a Sioux City regional treatment facility.
Woodbury County voters passed a $50.3 million bond issue in 2020, but due to the pandemic and supply chain issues, the low bid for the main construction phase came in well above estimates at $58.4 million. Installation of the walls has been delayed.
Monger began speaking with the 14-year-old on a social media site on July 28 and agreed to bring her marijuana, along with alcohol and condoms.
A plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. The grand total for the 55.56 acres was over $1.458 million. The buyer is a farmer in the area.