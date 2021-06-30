Alcohol delivery, permit-less firearm carry among new Iowa laws

Senate File 342 was generally known as the “back the blue” bill for its supporters’ stated purpose of adding legal protections for law enforcement officers. But the sweeping legislation included wide-ranging provisions, including some designed to crack down on protesters: individuals cannot obstruct a public roadway, anyone present during a riot — as defined by state law — is guilty of a felony, and the penalties for riot crimes are increased from misdemeanors to felonies.

Iowa’s public K-12 schools and universities no longer can train staff or teach students using what the legislation calls “divisive topics,” including that an individual by virtue of his or her race or sex is inherently racist, that Iowa or the United States is fundamentally or systematically racist or sexist, and others, thanks to House File 802. The new law does not go quite as far as efforts in other states to ban critical race theory, a high-level academic theory built around the premise racism is embedded in many of the country’s systems and policies.