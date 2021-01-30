All-America Selections vegetable winners announced

Creme Brulee doesn't have the typical cloves of shallots or garlic. The 4- to 5-inch single-centered bulbs have a pink outer skin and a rosy-purple interior with thick rings. It is a regional winner for the Great Lakes, Southeast and West/Northwest.

Growing shallots from seed is unexpectedly easy. They can be started indoors and transplanted outside to harvest in about 3 months. They can be grown in full sun in the garden or in pots

Pot-a-peno is a new jalapeno pepper that matures early. Leave the fruit on the vine a few extra weeks and they will ripen to red for a sweet, spicy flavor. The 3- to 4-inch fruit hang down beneath the plant, making it very easy to harvest without damaging the productivity of the plant. This pepper is a regional winner in the Great Lakes and West/Northwest.

Like other peppers, it needs full sun and warm temperatures. The plants only grow a foot tall and are very good for containers, hanging baskets and small gardens. In the garden, they can be planted just a foot apart for a big harvest.