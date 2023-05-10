Northwestern's Gwen Mikkelsen play of the year junior, infielder

Morgan Nixon first team infielder, Morningside senior

Emily Strasser first team infiedler, Northwestern senior

Ashtyn Billings, first team outfielder, Northwestern freshman

Ellie Cropley, first team outfielder, Morningside senior

Abby Kraemer, first team pitcher, Dordt senior

Kate Kralik, first team pitcher, Northwestern sophomore

Mykel Ann Gray, first team catcher, Morningside senior

Ella Koster, first team designated player, Northwestern senior

Kameryn Etherington, first team utility, Northwestern junior

Second team

Madysn Grotewold, junior Northwestern infielder

Kylee Lukes, junior Briar Cliff infiedler

Sydney Petersen, senior Morningside infielder

Chandler Schemper, Dordt senior infielder

Karis Gifford, Briar Cliff sophomore outfielder

Aurora Tyson, Dordt sophomore outfielder

Maddi Duncan, Briar Cliff freshman pitcher

Grace Buffington, Moningside sophomore pitcher

Kennedy Andersen, Briar Cliff senior catcher

Abby Kraemer of Dordt was the conference's pitcher of the year and Northwestern's Shane Bouman was coach of the year.

Aubrey Chichurka (INF), Callie Billings (OF), Alannah Naumann (OF), Katelyn Kotlarz (P) were honorable mentions for Briar Cliff.

Morningside's honorable mentions were Kennedee Jones (INF), Ellie Kay Gengler (DP), and Dordt had outfielder Ivy Terpstra recognized as an honorable mention.

Mustangs' Willers named first team all-conference

Jayson Willers was named to the first team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball team on Wednesday.

The Morninside sophomore catcher hit for a .389 average this season with 12 home runs, 58 runs batted in, 301 putouts and a .991 fielding percentage from behind the plate.

Concordia claimed eight of the 18 spots on the first team, and Doane had another six selections.

Conference-winning Doane also took two of the three individual awards. Ahead of the NAIA tournament, Doane won the GPAC's regular season and conference tournament and sit at 42-10.

Morningside finished the regular season in third play, going 36-16.

The Hauff Mid-Anerica Pitcher of the Year went to Aaron Forrest of Doane, and his coach, Josh Oltmans, was named the manager of the year.

The player of the year went to Concordia's Joey Grabanski.

Morningside had four named to the second team.

Sophomore Alex Calabrese was second team second baseman,. junior Eddie Brancato selected as a utility infielder, junior Hunter Hope as an outfiedler and junior Wade Canaday as a pitcher.

Briar Cliff senior catcher Jake Allen also made the second team, as did Northwestern College senior outfielder Noa Vogel.

Morningside's honorable mentions included: Brian Garcia (OF), Josh Pratt (RP), Elijah Rude (1B), Nick Grajeda (DH), Aiden Bishop (OF), Kai

Purdy-Burton (SP).

Briar Cliff had five honorable mentions in Kyle Steinborn (SP), Matt Hmielewski (SP), Quentin Evers (3B), Brett Sitzmann (SP) and Trey Rogers (OF).

Mason Porepp (OF), Brady Roberts (SP), Evan Olesen (2B), Sam Stanford (3B) and Kip Cullinan (1B) were honorable mentions from Northwestern.

From Dordt, Jason Carrig (SS), Nolan Christianson (OF) and Nick Yeager (SP) were honorable mentions.

Northwestern finished the season in seventh among the 11 teams in the conference. The Red Raiders ended 19-31. Briar Cliff (23-26) finished eighth and Dordt (20-26) was ninth.