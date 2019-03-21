SIOUX CITY | Three athletes, each with well-over 1,000 career points, are among six who claimed first-team honors on the Missouri River Activities Conference boys basketball team which has been selected.
East senior Aidan Vanderloo, the school’s career leader with 1,477 points, was placed on the first team for the third consecutive year. Seniors Cliff McCray (1,106 points) of West and Conner Groves (1,058) of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, made the first team for the second straight season.
Vanderloo, a three-year starter and a four-year regular, helped East (21-2, 11-1 MRAC) win its third straight MRAC title and reach the Class 4A state tournament for the third year in a row.
A University of Iowa recruit, Vanderloo shot 52.5 percent while averaging a career-best 22.4 points per game. The nephew of East head boys basketball coach Ras Vanderloo topped 50 percent shooting from three-point range for the fourth straight year, making 49 of 95 attempts for 51.6 percent.
McCray was also a three-year starter for West and each of those seasons produced winning records. This year’s squad reached the 4A substate finals and took second in the final league standings.
A Southwest Minnesota State recruit, McCray led West (17-5, 10-2 MRAC) in scoring (20.8 ppg), rebounding (9.0 rpg), assists (166) and steals (54). He also shot 59.8 percent from the field for a program that last reached the substate finals in 2009.
Groves was a three-year starter for Sergeant Bluff-Luton teams that ended each of those seasons at the Class 3A state tournament. This season’s squad handed East its lone loss prior to the 4A state tourney.
A Briar Cliff recruit, Groves averaged 16.6 points per game for Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-4, 9-3 MRAC), shooting 44.2 percent from the field. He made a team-best 64 three-point baskets on a squad that finished the season with four who posted double-digit scoring averages.
Among the four were first-teamer Daniel Wright. The 6-8 junior shot 55.2 percent while scoring at a 15.1 clip, averaged 9.6 rebounds per game, made 29 threes and also supplied 83 assists, 15 blocked shots and 11 steals.
West had three starters who shot better than 50 percent and among them was Belt, whose 12.7 scoring average included 57.6 percent shooting. One of seven Wolverines with 20 or more three-point baskets, Belt blocked 37 shots.
Rounding off the first team was East’s Javonte Keck, a 6-7 senior who posted seven double-doubles while averaging 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds. Keck shot a team-best 59.1 percent in his first season as a starter.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Sam DeMoss (13.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 96 assists, 29 steals) made the second team for the second straight year.