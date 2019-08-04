The Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state high school softball teams were announced for all five classes early Monday morning.
In Class 4A, Denison-Schleswig senior Sarah Heilesen, Le Mars junior Brooke Haage and Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Kenzie Foley were all named to the second team. Bishop Heelan senior Riley Plantenberg and Storm Lake junior Skylar Cole were both named to the third team.
In Class 3A, Spirit Lake junior Karli Olsen was named to the first team. Olsen batted .539 with 53 runs scored, five doubles, 21 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley seniors Taylor Richter and Brooke Zylstra were both named to the second team along with Spirit Lake senior Payton Ahrenstorff.
In Class 2A, Alta-Aurelia landed two players on the first team and Cherokee, West Monona and West Sioux all had one player on the team.
Alta-Aurelia seniors Abby Kraemer and Jessica Flaherty were named to the first team along with Cherokee senior Payton Slaughter, West Monona junior Lexi Lander and West Sioux junior Payton Schwiesow.
Kraemer was 21-10 in the circle in 190 innings with a 1.73 ERA and 334 strikeouts. She held opponents to a .162 batting average. She batted .440 with six doubles, two home runs and 21 RBIs. Flaherty batted .422 with 34 runs scored, eight doubles, six triples, three home runs, 30 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Slaughter batted .446 with 37 runs scored, eight doubles and 15 RBIs. Lander was 23-5 in the circle in 184 1/3 innings and had a 0.91 ERA with 265 strikeouts. She held opponents to a .146 batting average. Lander batted .484 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 39 RBIs. Schwiesow batted .429 with 31 runs scored, six doubles, 35 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.
West Lyon senior Madysn Groteold and West Sioux juniors Erika McKenney and Shayden Blankenship were all named to the second team. Western Christian senior Chandler Schemper and Woodbury Central sophomore Emma DeStigter were both named to the third team. Cherokee sophomore Teagan Slaughter, MVAOCOU junior Kenedee Bubke, West Lyon senior Riley Knoblach, West Monona senior Kylie and Woodbury Central senior Sally Gallagher were all named honorable mentions.
In Class 1A, Newell-Fonda and Westwood each had two players named to the all-state first team and South O'Brien had one.
For Newell-Fonda, which advanced to the state tournament, senior Olivia Larsen and sophomore Ella Larsen were named to the selections along with Westwood seniors Katelyn Martian and Andee Martin and South O'Brien junior Taryn Hintz.
Olivia Larsen batted .419 and scored 67 runs. She hit 15 doubles, seven triples and stole 58 bases. She also had 38 RBIs. Ella Larsen was 20-4 in the circle in 133 1/3 innings with a 2.26 ERA and 117 strikeouts. She batting .407 with 59 runs scored, 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs and a team-high 60 RBIs. She stole 20 bases.
Martin batted .480 with a team-high 51 runs scored and 47 RBIs. She had eight doubles and four triples. She stole 12 bases. Martian was 26-6 in the circle in 190 1/3 innings with a 1.91 ERA and 178 strikeouts. Opponents batting only .188 against Martian, who batted .421 with seven doubles and 29 RBIs.
Hintz batted .456 with 12 doubles, five home runs, 41 RBIs and 38 runs scored. The 41 RBIs led the team.
Akron-Westfield junior Jaden Harris and South O'Brien's Sydeny Struve were both named to the second team. Gehlen Catholic freshman Rylee Schnepf and Newell-Fonda sophomore Bailey Sievers were both named to the third team. Akron-Westfield junior Alayna Mullinix, Gehlen Catholic senior Anna Britt, Kingsley-Pierson senior Madison Goodwin, MMCRU freshman Taylor Harpenau, Ridge View senior Kara Richard and River Valley junior Taylor Knaack were all honorable mentions.