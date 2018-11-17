SIOUX CITY – With the Rockies looming not far away, there was a mountain to climb when former University of South Dakota defensive coordinator Jason Petrino was named head coach of NAIA Rocky Mountain College in 2016.
To build a winner he instituted a team mantra labeled “The Climb.’’
Rocky was reaching all the way to the top of that climb against unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Morningside Saturday in an NAIA first-round playoff contest at Olsen Stadium.
The Battlin’ Bears, though, couldn’t get a foothold in Our Town. Morningside jumped out 21-0 and never looked back.
Petrino worked at USD when Joe Glenn was head coach and he’s also been at assistant at Division I Wyoming and the University of Mary in North Dakota.
The Carroll College graduate, in his third season at the Billings (Mont.) college, is in his 18th season as a college coach.
His son, Jared, is the Rocky defensive coordinator after working as an assistant at Wyoming and Black Hills State.
As you’re probably aware, Jason Petrino is a cousin of former Arkansas, Western Kentucky, Atlanta Falcons and University of Louisville Head Coach Bobby Petrino.
Like his cousin Bobby, Jason was an all-Frontier Conference quarterback at Carroll.
- Rocky Mountain won its first game in late August over Carroll College, but had to forfeit the 19-0 victory because it had played an academically ineligible player.
It would have been Rocky’s first shutout win over powerhouse Carroll since 1958.
The school self-reported the incident and took full responsibility for the administrative error.
Rocky has a bit of dubious forfeiture history.
The Battlin’ Bears were ranked in the top 10 nationally in 2013 when it forfeited a 35-30 win over Southern Oregon in 2013 when the team still qualified for the playoffs, losing to Morningside, 40-21 in the first round.
Rocky also forfeited a 68-39 win over Black Hills State in 1933 and the program also had to forfeit its entire 1992 season, snuffing out an 8-2 campaign.
- Morningside’s playoff record against the Frontier Conference is now 4-2.
The Mustangs lost at second-ranked Carroll in 2007 (27-16), beat Montana Tech (40-35) and Southern Oregon (47-44 OT), beat Rocky in ’13 and lost to Southern Oregon in 2015 (30-27).
The Mustangs also trimmed Dickinson State in the first round in 2010, 38-17, but fell to Mid-America Nazarene in the quarters, 34-10.
Dickinson won its opener Saturday at Northwestern, 14-6.
- Impressive in its romp over Rocky Mountain, Morningside fans are eagerly anticipating the potential of finally getting the best of two longtime playoff dreambusters – the Indiana juggernauts St. Francis and Marian.
Morningside is 0-for-5 in playoff duels with St. Francis and 0-for-2 against Marian, including a 30-27 overtime loss in the title game in 2012.
- William Penn University in Oskaloosa, a 49-21 loser to Morningside back in August, likely played the most difficult schedule in NAIA football this season, finishing 4-7.
Penn opened with a loss at No. 1-ranked Morningside and later lost to Heart of America Athletic Conference foes and playoff qualifiers Baker (Kan.). Evangel (Mo.), Benedictine (Kan.) and Grand View, falling 23-20 to Vikings.
- West Des Moines Dowling won its sixth straight Iowa Class 4A state football title Friday night, scoring with three minutes or so remaining to topple the home team, literally, Cedar Falls, 22-16.
The title scrap was literally a clash of Iowa prep football behemoths.
Much has been said and written about Dowling’s offensive line being Division I college-size or even the pros.
From tackle to tackle the Maroons, though, weren’t even the equal of Cedar Falls.
Here’s the comparison:
Dowling – Charlie Nank (6-3, 290), Alex Kiron (6-foot, 275), Greg Hagen (6-3, 240), Jesse Alger (6-5, 340) and Ryan Boles (6-4, 285). Big boys, for sure.
Cedar Falls – Caleb Holtzman (6-3, 275), Justin Campbell (6-2, 270), Brady Hoth (6-1, 295), Jackson Leistikow (6-3, 284) and Ben Saak (6-4, 301).
Cedar Falls actually had a five-pound advantage – 1,435 to 1,430 – and neither team had a two-way starter.
They’re certainly eating the best of Iowa cooking, these days, and cooking the weight room, too.
Cedar Falls, by the way, plays its home games in the UNI-Dome.
It wasn’t that 4A had a lease on offensive line size.
The Prairie City-Monroe team that tripped Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in the 2A title game Friday went 215, 200, 300, 230 and 250 from tackle to tackle and 3A champ Cedar Rapids Xavier trampled foes with a quintet of 235, 225, 230, 215 and 295.
- Didn’t have the privilege of watching all 24 quarterbacks in Iowa’s prep football playoffs semifinals, but did marvel at the work of eight of them.
And of those eight, West Sioux junior Hunter Dekkers was easily the most impressive.
In the 52-38 West Sioux win over then-unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Dike-New Hartford in the 1A title game Friday, the 6-3, 225-pound junior passed for 391 yards and five touchdowns and also ran 25 yards for another TD.
The superb southpaw, also a hard-throwing baseball pitcher with a 90 mile-an-hour fastball, has the innate skill of running to his right, then throwing back across the grain to a receiver – usually with almost effortless bullet precision on the opposite side of the field.
It helps, of course, that he has outstanding receivers in prototype tight end Chase Koopmans and speedy Kade Lynott, juniors who also return for a school that will seek its third straight state title next November.