AMES, Iowa - Sophomore Carolyn Waite rained in a game-high 29 points and Ames went on to upend Sioux City West 63-47 in a Class 5A regional semifinal girls basketball tournament game played in Ames Saturday afternoon.
Waite fell six points shy of her season-high she scored in a 51-50 loss to West Des Moines Dowling in the Cyclones last outing of the regular season. Ames led 18-13 after one quarter and opened up a 39-24 cushion at the intermission.
Nia Moore had a dozen points while Andrea Vazquez and Bricelyn Comstock 10 to pace West, which ends its season with a 10-14 record. Moore had six rebounds to lead the Wolverines.
Ames used a tall front line that includes two players over six feet tall to control play inside, according to West coach Betsy Reynolds.
"We had a player who was sick and they outrebounded us with their size," said Reynolds. "We lose only one senior so we have lots of experience coming back."