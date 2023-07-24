SIOUX CITY — A long-standing tradition for RAGBRAI riders, known as the tire dip, is the official way to start and end the seven-day bike ride across Iowa.

Iowa is bookended by rivers — the Missouri on the west, the Mississippi on the east. The rivers are the ceremonial start and end points of RAGBRAI.

Because of this, riders are encouraged to dip their back tires in the Missouri River before beginning their ride and dip their front tires in the Mississippi River at the end.

So riders in Sioux City, as early as 4:30 a.m. Sunday, made sure to stop at the riverfront to dip their tires before beginning the first leg of the route on Hamilton Boulevard.

Sarah and Chris Crosby, of Denver, were among the few to get an early start to the event. This year marks their seventh RAGBRAI together after having the torch passed to them by Sarah's father, who was originally from Iowa and had participated in 12 RAGBRAIs previously.

"We like to leave early and make sure to take part in all the yummy food," said Sarah about the pair's approach to the ride. "We've been waiting for this for months, so we're really excited."

The Crosbys weren't the only ones leaving Sioux City before the sun rose. Sam and Karlina Bakken from Iowa City also decided to leave early on the first morning of their second RAGBRAI in hopes of beating the heat. They are both looking forward to all of the stops along the way, to see what some of the other towns around Iowa have to offer.

"Any stop is a good stop," said Sam Bakken. "But it'll be cool to go through Des Moines and this was cool. I really like here as well."

But the standard 5-7 a.m. departure time proved to be too early for a majority of Siouxlanders. Many of the sidewalks and side streets along Hamilton were bare, devoid of any supporters to cheer the riders along their way to Storm Lake.

But despite the lack of local cheerleaders, participants merrily began their rides bidding good mornings to all of the volunteers posted along the route, all excited for the days ahead.

"I got really excited once we got camp torn down," Sam Bakken said. "So we're looking forward to it."