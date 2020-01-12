An insider’s look at the presidential race

We’re less than a month away from the Iowa Democratic caucuses and that means we’re getting a lot of visits from presidential candidates.

To help you understand the issues and get to know those candidates, the Sioux City Journal Editorial Board has slated interviews with key contenders.

Earlier this month, we met with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; this week, we have two more on tap.

What does that mean for you, a member of the Sioux City Journal family?

That means you’ll get exclusive video coverage in addition to complete print coverage. You’ll also get “quick questions” with the candidates – offbeat information you probably haven’t heard before.

Our goal is to give you a comprehensive picture of the men and women running and the issues they believe are critical, with original work both in print and on our digital platforms.

That “insider’s look” is just one of the many benefits you get as a member/subscriber of the Sioux City Journal and supporter of local journalism.

When caucus night comes, we’ll be there, too, to let you know how Iowa votes and who residents believe is best poised for the 2020 election. And our campaign coverage won't slow down from there: We jump straight into the primary races across Siouxland states and the next stretches of the presidential race.

