REMSEN, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Thursday that the emerald ash borer, an invasive insect species well known for destroying trees, has been confirmed in Plymouth County for the first time.

Insect samples were taken from an ash tree in Remsen, Iowa by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship after officials received an alert from a tree service company about a possible infestation, according to a release from the state agency.

The green beetle from northeast Asia was initially found in Iowa was in 2010 in Allamakee County. Since then, the species, which tunnels through the wood of ash trees, has been found in every Iowa county except for Emmet and Palo Alto. According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture, the insect's North American discovery came in 2002 when it was found in southeast Michigan.

In January of this year, the ash borer, which can do enough damage to destroy a tree within four years, was confirmed in Sioux City for the first time. About 28% of trees in Sioux City's parks and along streets are ash. All the way back to July 2021, Sioux City Parks Maintenance Supervisor Kelly Bach said officials were preparing for possible infestation.

"We are removing trees that are in the right of way in our park system. On an as-needed basis, we are evaluating them. There are some very healthy ash trees still in the right of way," he said at the time. "There may be some left for host trees, because if you get everything cleared out around it, it's going to fly a mile to two miles and try to find a new host. To try to contain it a little bit, you leave some sacrificial trees."

Last fall, Bach said city staff identified ash trees that would be removed and sent letters to impacted property owners. When they didn't hear back from certain property owners, he said staff knocked on doors and delivered the letters.

A target goal for a Sioux City contractor working with local officials was to remove 200 ash trees in order to combat possible infestation by the borer. Per the Iowa Department of Agriculture: The way to tell if an ash tree is infested is to look for "canopy thinning, leafy sprouts shooting up from the trunk or main branches, serpentine (S-shaped) galleries under the bark, bark splitting, woodpecker damage and 1/8-inch D-shaped exit holes."

"Properly applied insecticides provide the best protection against the beetle," extension entomologist Mark Shour wrote.

By one count from the Arbor Day Foundation, the ash borer has destroyed 40 million trees in Michigan alone and tens of millions in other states and in Canada.