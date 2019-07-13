ANAHEIM, Calif. — Tyler Skaggs' shoes were lined up in neat rows in his locker. Casual shirts hanging on the rod were pushed to the left, his white pants and red batting practice top pushed over to the right.
His glove was on the shelf, waiting to mold itself around the familiar touch of his hand. His chair faced sideways, ready for him to plop down and pick out a pair of shoes or chat with the player next to him.
At any moment, it seemed, Skaggs would burst into the clubhouse at Angel Stadium on Friday and infuse the room with his usual upbeat energy. Instead, on the night before his 28th birthday, his teammates and Angels fans remembered the too-brief life that ended July 1 when he was found dead in the team's hotel in Southlake, Texas, due to undisclosed causes. Results of an autopsy are expected to be released in October.
The Angels' raw, aching wounds were torn open again Friday, their first home game since his death. They got a few hours' respite thanks to the combined no-hitter pitched by Taylor Cole and Felix Pena and Mike Trout's six-RBI performance in a 13-0 rout of the Seattle Mariners, a wondrous ending to what could have been a sorrowful night. But they still have a hole in their hearts and they're more concerned about keeping his memory alive than pondering why he died.
"At this point, I don't really care. His loss is his loss and there's an emptiness to the cause," manager Brad Ausmus said before the game. "So I'm not in any rush to find out. All I know is Tyler Skaggs isn't here and there are a lot of friends and family who cared about him a lot. The reason he died isn't what hurts. The fact that he died is what hurts."
All of the Angels wore replicas of his uniform with his name and number 45 on Friday and they spread them on the mound after the no-hitter. A jersey was placed in the dugout as a gut-wrenching memorial to the joyful man who used to wear it. "It's kind of unreal at times that he is no longer here," said Ausmus, who would add after the game, "It was partly Skaggsy's no-hitter."
The jersey will accompany the Angels the rest of this suddenly solemn season, and his locker will remain untouched at home. As it should be.
"Nobody asked me about it. It's the natural thing to do," said general manager Billy Eppler. Work has been no refuge for Eppler. The depth chart he habitually updates has sat unopened, and his conversations often wander. "I think in some respects sometimes keeping busy can kind of help. I don't really know if that's the right way to go about it because you do need to grieve," Eppler said. "Everybody has those moments."
Those moments were plentiful Friday.
"It's tough to come back and walk past his locker, but we've never gotten away from it," outfielder Brian Goodwin said. "We've had some time to deal with it and get our thoughts together and do the best we can to remember him how he was, but it's one of those things where time heals, but it never seems like it's enough."
Outside, on the pitcher's mound at the brick plaza entrance to the stadium, the tribute fans had created when they first learned of his death grew in size and variety. Caps and baseball cards that had faded in the sun were joined by paper-wrapped bouquets of fresh red roses, scrawled notes, and bright new red caps with messages written on the bill.