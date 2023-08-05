Robert and Sally (Botcher) Briese of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Tuesday.

Cards may be sent to 502 Colfax Ct., Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054.

Robert and Sally were married on Aug. 8, 1958, at the Methodist Church in Anthon, Iowa. Robert is retired from the U.S. Postal Service, and Sally is retired from U.S.A. Coins Co. They also retired from the South Sioux City School District.

Their children are son Bradley (Sarah) Briese of Lee's Summit, Mo.; and daughter Brenda (David) Forde of Phoenix, Ariz. Robert and Sally have one grandson and one granddaughter.