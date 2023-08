Jim and Shirline Kelsheimer of Anthon, Iowa, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Thursday with a card party.

Cards with favorite memories may be sent to P.O. Box 92, Anthon, IA 51004.

Jim and Shirline were married on Aug. 24, 1958. Their children are Debi Eddy (Dave) of Texas; Jamie (Tina) Kelsheimer of Windom, N.M.; and Troy (Nikki) Kelsheimer of Climbing Hill, Iowa. Jim and Shirline have nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.