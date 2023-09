Lyle and Sally were married on Aug. 31, 1958. Their children are Sandy and Ron Kropf of Grattinger, Iowa; Steve and Rhonda Schram of Goodyear, Ariz.; Jeff Schram (deceased); Jeremy and Paula Schram of Anthon; and Jennifer and Tim Hoy of Anthon. Lyle and Sally have 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.