Bev was born on Aug. 27, 1943, in Ewing, Neb. She married Rex Weikel on Dec. 28, 1964, in Fremont, Neb. Bev worked as a special education teacher. Her children are Jill and David Adams of Bennington, Neb.; Cathy Weikel of Muscatine, Iowa; and Jean and Randall Myers of Lincoln, Neb. Bev has five grandchildren.