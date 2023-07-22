Related to this story

Evelyn (Droll) Helt

Evelyn (Droll) Helt

Evelyn (Droll) Helt of South Sioux City will celebrate her 99th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 3, with a card shower.

Phillip Severson

Phillip Severson

Phillip Severson of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Saturday, July 15 with a potluck from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Sioux City Scotti…

Dorothy Masters

Dorothy Masters

Dorothy Masters of Sioux City will celebrate her 95th birthday on Saturday, July 22.

Bernie Schreiber

Bernie Schreiber

Bernie Schreiber of Dakota Dunes will celebrate his __ birthday on Sunday, July 2, with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. at Holy Cross Church Fe…

Marguerite Kuhl

Marguerite Kuhl

Marguerite Kuhl of Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday on Thursday with a family dinner.