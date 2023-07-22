Byron Stanley of Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday on Saturday, July 29, with a family dinner at Oscar Carl Vineyard.

Cards may be sent to 3434 Cheyenne Blvd., Sioux CIty, IA 51104.

Byron was born on July 31, 1943. He worked for the City of Sioux City for 40 years. He served in the Air Force/Air Guard for 20 years.

His children are Todd (Elizabeth) Stanley of Sioux City; Terry (Stephanie) Stanley of Grimes; and Troy (Jackie) Stanley of Sergeant Bluff. Bryon has nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.